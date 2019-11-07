Will Smith praised by fans as he shares video of colonoscopy procedure

Will Smith has been praised by his Instagram followers after he shared a clip of him undergoing a colonoscopy this week.

Celebrities aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their lives on social media, but Will Smith went one step further yesterday when he documented his trip to the doctors.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 51-year-old posted a video which sees him looking unhappy in a medical gown .

Joking he hoped to pick up 10 million more followers, he wrote alongside the clip: “They said you can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin’ a colonoscopy for the clout.”

In the video, the dad-of-three then narrated his time in South Florida medical facility, as he said: “These are my little no-slip socks, that's my gown, it opens in the back.

Will Smith has documented his colonoscopy. Picture: Getty Images

“My a** is gonna be out so they can get to it easy.”

While the clip only lasts 30 seconds, the Aladdin actor - who shares Jaden, 21, Willow, 19, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith; and son Trey, 26, with ex Sheree Zampino - went on to explain how important regular doctor visits are in a 17 minute video on his blog.

He said: “It's 2019, gotta get our health right.

“There's a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.”

He explained that his doctor had recommended he got the procedure now that he's in his 50s.

He was later seen taken for the procedure by doctors before his intestine was examined with a camera.

When he woke up a couple of hours later, he thanked the doctor and went on to jokingly call him the “Martin Scorsese of my a**.”

Luckily, Dr. Stanford later told him there were no complications after a polyp was removed revealing pre-cancerous tissue.

“We know that screening and early detection saves lives,” the star was told.

Fans have been quick to praise the star for his honest video, as one commented: "You put this on YouTube but you don't know how many men's life you going to change, great job."

"Shout out to Will Smith for doing this. We need to end the stigma," wrote another.