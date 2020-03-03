Stunned woman finds out her ex is dating Lady Gaga on Instagram

3 March 2020, 13:02

The woman's article about her discovery has gone viral
The woman's article about her discovery has gone viral. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram

The woman revealed in the New York Times that she found out her ex was dating Lady Gaga on social media.

The ex-girlfriend of Lady Gaga's new boyfriend has spoken out, detailing how she found out and the emotions that followed in a New York Times article.

Lady Gaga is now dating Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga is now dating Michael Polansky. Picture: Getty

Journalist Lindsay Crouse revealed that she found out after Lady Gaga posted a photo with her ex Michael Polansky to Instagram, and she was bombarded with texts from her friends while she was sat at her desk eating grapes at work.

She wrote: "I don’t follow my ex on social media. We were ‘friends’ on Facebook. Then we were ‘in a relationship’ on Facebook.

"After we broke up, I noticed I was ‘blocked’ on Facebook. And then we moved on. I hadn’t googled him in forever (I promise). But this month I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed."

"If you’ve ever googled an ex’s new partner (be honest) you’ve probably played a certain game with yourself. You’re either just curious – which is healthy of you – or you want to know how you compare… How do you compare yourself with Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga is amazing."

She also said: "If Lady Gaga can do what she wants, and even expand on what she wants, why not me, too? I went to a nice store I’d never been inside before and I tried something on. The clerk asked me what the occasion was."

Linsday's article has gone viral, with many praising her for her amazing reaction to his ex's new girlfriend.

