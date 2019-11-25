The world's hottest rugby players have been revealed - which hunky sports star came out top?

25 November 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 14:27

The hottest rugby players have been revealed
The hottest rugby players have been revealed. Picture: PA

The public have been voting for their favourite rugby hotties...

The Rugby World Cup, which came to an end last month, had the world gripped - and it wasn't just sports fans who were tuning in.

Many were far more taken with the players than the game, so much so that Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties.

Jayden Hayward, of Italy, may have come twelfth with his team in the World Cup, but he has been voted the number one hottest player.

George Ford, who plays for England, was voted second with 77 per cent of the vote.

In third place was New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor, with 76 per cent.

See below for the full list of hunky rugby players:

First place: Jayden Hayward (Italy) - 79%

Jayden Hayward has been voted the world's sexiest rugby player
Jayden Hayward has been voted the world's sexiest rugby player. Picture: Getty

Second place: George Ford (England) - 77%

George Ford came in second place
George Ford came in second place. Picture: Getty

Third place: Codie Taylor (New Zealand) - 76%

Codie Taylor is in third place
Codie Taylor is in third place. Picture: PA

Fourth place: Damien De Allende (South Africa) - 74%

Damian De Allende is in fourth place
Damian De Allende is in fourth place. Picture: Getty

Fifth place: Pierre-Louis Barassi (France) - 73%

Pierre-Louis Barassi is in fifth place
Pierre-Louis Barassi is in fifth place. Picture: Getty

Sixth place: Owen Farrell (England) - 69%

Owen Farrell is in sixth place
Owen Farrell is in sixth place. Picture: PA

Seventh place: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) - 68%

Robbie Henshaw is in seventh place
Robbie Henshaw is in seventh place. Picture: PA

Eighth place: Chris Harris (Scotland) - 67%

Chris Harris is in eighth place
Chris Harris is in eighth place. Picture: PA

Ninth place: Dean Budd (Italy) - 66%

Dean Budd is in ninth place
Dean Budd is in ninth place. Picture: PA

Tenth place: Giorgi Kveseladze (Georgia) - 64%

Giorgi Kveseladze is in tenth place
Giorgi Kveseladze is in tenth place. Picture: PA

Eleventh place: Jeff Hassler (Canada) - 63%

Jeff Hassler is in eleventh place
Jeff Hassler is in eleventh place. Picture: PA

Twelfth place: Manu Tuilagi (England) - 59%

Manu Tuilagi is in twelfth place
Manu Tuilagi is in twelfth place. Picture: PA

Thirteenth place: Maxime Machenaud (France) - 58%

Maxime Machenaud is in thirteenth place
Maxime Machenaud is in thirteenth place. Picture: PA

Fourteenth place: Allan Dell (Scotland) - 56%

Allan Dell is in fourteenth place
Allan Dell is in fourteenth place. Picture: PA

Fifteenth place: Andrés Vilaseca (Uruguay) - 55%

Andrés Vilaseca is in fifteenth place
Andrés Vilaseca is in fifteenth place. Picture: PA

Sixteenth place: Anthony Watson (England) - 53%

Anthony Watson is in sixteenth place
Anthony Watson is in sixteenth place. Picture: PA

Seventeenth place: Ben Volavola (Fiji) - 53%

Ben Volavola is in seventeenth place
Ben Volavola is in seventeenth place. Picture: Getty

Eighteenth place: Cam Dolan (USA) - 52%

Cam Dolan is in eighteenth place
Cam Dolan is in eighteenth place. Picture: Getty

Nineteenth place: Davit Kacharava (Georgia) - 50%

Davit Kacharava is in nineteenth place
Davit Kacharava is in nineteenth place. Picture: PA

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gregg Wallace and his wife won't be able to welcome any more children naturally

Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna, 33, to undergo tragic hysterectomy months after welcoming first son
Craig was criticised for being too harsh

Strictly's Luba Mushtuk defends Craig Revel Horwood after fierce backlash over 'savage' scoring

Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey Solomon presents a new parenting podcast

Don't miss new podcast Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon

Dan Osborne has begged his fans to stop voting for Jacqueline to do the trials

Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne begs I’m A Celeb fans to ‘give her a break’ after trial meltdown

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes

ITV release statement after Eamonn Holmes is caught up in race row following Meghan Markle comment

Trending on Heart

The anonymous new dad said he was an anxious new parent

First time Dad in furious row with parents and in-laws after creating list of rules for visiting newborn

Lifestyle

Don't miss Little Miss on tour

Little Mix tour 2020: Dates, venues, how to buy tickets to see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwell on stage

Events

Uber has lost its London license (stock images)

When will Uber stop operating in London and will Uber Eats still exist?

Lifestyle

Louise will name her baby after Peggy Mitchell

EastEnders to pay sweet tribute to Barbara Windsor’s character by naming soap’s new arrival after her

TV & Movies

Uber have been stripped of their London license

Uber stripped of London license as TFL say it's ‘unfit’ to hold permit

News