The world's hottest rugby players have been revealed - which hunky sports star came out top?

The hottest rugby players have been revealed. Picture: PA

The public have been voting for their favourite rugby hotties...

The Rugby World Cup, which came to an end last month, had the world gripped - and it wasn't just sports fans who were tuning in.

Many were far more taken with the players than the game, so much so that Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties.

Jayden Hayward, of Italy, may have come twelfth with his team in the World Cup, but he has been voted the number one hottest player.

George Ford, who plays for England, was voted second with 77 per cent of the vote.

In third place was New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor, with 76 per cent.

See below for the full list of hunky rugby players:

First place: Jayden Hayward (Italy) - 79%

Jayden Hayward has been voted the world's sexiest rugby player. Picture: Getty

Second place: George Ford (England) - 77%

George Ford came in second place. Picture: Getty

Third place: Codie Taylor (New Zealand) - 76%

Codie Taylor is in third place. Picture: PA

Fourth place: Damien De Allende (South Africa) - 74%

Damian De Allende is in fourth place. Picture: Getty

Fifth place: Pierre-Louis Barassi (France) - 73%

Pierre-Louis Barassi is in fifth place. Picture: Getty

Sixth place: Owen Farrell (England) - 69%

Owen Farrell is in sixth place. Picture: PA

Seventh place: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) - 68%

Robbie Henshaw is in seventh place. Picture: PA

Eighth place: Chris Harris (Scotland) - 67%

Chris Harris is in eighth place. Picture: PA

Ninth place: Dean Budd (Italy) - 66%

Dean Budd is in ninth place. Picture: PA

Tenth place: Giorgi Kveseladze (Georgia) - 64%

Giorgi Kveseladze is in tenth place. Picture: PA

Eleventh place: Jeff Hassler (Canada) - 63%

Jeff Hassler is in eleventh place. Picture: PA

Twelfth place: Manu Tuilagi (England) - 59%

Manu Tuilagi is in twelfth place. Picture: PA

Thirteenth place: Maxime Machenaud (France) - 58%

Maxime Machenaud is in thirteenth place. Picture: PA

Fourteenth place: Allan Dell (Scotland) - 56%

Allan Dell is in fourteenth place. Picture: PA

Fifteenth place: Andrés Vilaseca (Uruguay) - 55%

Andrés Vilaseca is in fifteenth place. Picture: PA

Sixteenth place: Anthony Watson (England) - 53%

Anthony Watson is in sixteenth place. Picture: PA

Seventeenth place: Ben Volavola (Fiji) - 53%

Ben Volavola is in seventeenth place. Picture: Getty

Eighteenth place: Cam Dolan (USA) - 52%

Cam Dolan is in eighteenth place. Picture: Getty

Nineteenth place: Davit Kacharava (Georgia) - 50%