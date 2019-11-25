The world's hottest rugby players have been revealed - which hunky sports star came out top?
25 November 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 14:27
The public have been voting for their favourite rugby hotties...
The Rugby World Cup, which came to an end last month, had the world gripped - and it wasn't just sports fans who were tuning in.
Many were far more taken with the players than the game, so much so that Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties.
Jayden Hayward, of Italy, may have come twelfth with his team in the World Cup, but he has been voted the number one hottest player.
George Ford, who plays for England, was voted second with 77 per cent of the vote.
In third place was New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor, with 76 per cent.
See below for the full list of hunky rugby players:
First place: Jayden Hayward (Italy) - 79%
Second place: George Ford (England) - 77%
Third place: Codie Taylor (New Zealand) - 76%
Fourth place: Damien De Allende (South Africa) - 74%
Fifth place: Pierre-Louis Barassi (France) - 73%
Sixth place: Owen Farrell (England) - 69%
Seventh place: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) - 68%
Eighth place: Chris Harris (Scotland) - 67%
Ninth place: Dean Budd (Italy) - 66%
Tenth place: Giorgi Kveseladze (Georgia) - 64%
Eleventh place: Jeff Hassler (Canada) - 63%
Twelfth place: Manu Tuilagi (England) - 59%
Thirteenth place: Maxime Machenaud (France) - 58%
Fourteenth place: Allan Dell (Scotland) - 56%
Fifteenth place: Andrés Vilaseca (Uruguay) - 55%
Sixteenth place: Anthony Watson (England) - 53%
Seventeenth place: Ben Volavola (Fiji) - 53%
Eighteenth place: Cam Dolan (USA) - 52%
Nineteenth place: Davit Kacharava (Georgia) - 50%