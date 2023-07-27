Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

27 July 2023, 11:07 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 12:08

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?
Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How many children does Sinead O'Connor have, how old are they and what happened to her son Shane?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sinead O'Conner's death was announced this week by the 56-year-old Irish singer and activist's family.

The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker's death comes 18 months after her third child, Shane, died by suicide aged only 17-years-old.

Sinead – who was born on 8th December 1996 – leaves behind her three other children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio, who she welcomed with three separate partners.

Here's everything you need to know about Sinead O'Connor's children following her tragic death.

Jake Reynolds

Sinead O'Connor pictured with her eldest son, Jake Reynolds, in 2003
Sinead O'Connor pictured with her eldest son, Jake Reynolds, in 2003. Picture: Getty

Jake Reynolds is Sinead O'Connor's eldest child, born in 1987.

Sinead was married to Jake's father, John Reynolds, between 1987 and 1991 before they split.

Now 36-years-old, Jake lives with his partner Lia and their son who was born in 2015, making Sinead a grandmother for the first time.

Jake is believed to work as a chef.

Roisin Waters

Roisin Waters, 27, is Sinead O'Connor's second born child who she shares with Irish columnist John Waters.

Sinead's daughter was bought up by her father following a custody battle between the parents in 1999.

Sinead O'Connor died on 26th July 2023, aged 56
Sinead O'Connor died on 26th July 2023, aged 56. Picture: Getty

Shane Lunny

Shane Lunny, born in 2004, was Sinead O'Connor's third child and second son who she shared with Irish musician Dónal Lunny.

In 2022, Shane sadly died aged just 17-years-old from suicide.

Following his death, Sinead released a statement which read: "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinead O'Connor pictured with her sons Shane and Yeshua in Ireland, 2012
Sinead O'Connor pictured with her sons Shane and Yeshua in Ireland, 2012. Picture: Alamy

Yeshua Bonadio

Yeshua Bonadio, 16, was born in 2006 and is Sinead's youngest son.

While not much is known about Yeshua, due to his age, it is believed he has turned into a very talented musician.

His father is Sinead's ex Frank Bonadio.

