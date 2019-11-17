Kelly Brook gets a striptease from Magic Mike dancers as she celebrates her 'naughty 40th' birthday in the Heart radio studios

17 November 2019, 07:39 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 07:43

Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook is in dreamland as male dancers gyrate beside her while throwing 'bank notes'. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Heart FM's Kelly Brook gets showered with pink money as the cast of Magic Mike stopped by the London studios to wish the presenter a Happy 40th Birthday.

The model got the shock of her life when nine hunks interrupted her Drivetime show with co-star Jason 'JK' King to give her a steamy striptease.

Bombshell Kelly doesn't actually turn 40 until Saturday so the early surprise caught her totally off-guard.

Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook looking sensational at (nearly) 40. Picture: Instagram

Speaking afterwards, she said: "This is like the best birthday I’ve ever had in my whole entire life.

"I was like 60% thrilled and 40% mortified.

"It’s been absolutely insane, I’m just recovering actually."

Kelly looked fabulous in a tight shiny pink mini dress which she teamed with a diamanté naughty 40 hat and heels.

Jason presented Kelly with a huge magnum of rosé and a card before the party continued off air in Heart's London HQ with pals including her former Big Breakfast co-host Johnny Vaughn.

Writing on Instagram, Kelly said: "Whhhattttttttt... how did the whole office keep this under wraps!!!! OMG 🤩 thank you @magicmikeliveldnfor coming into  @thisisheart and giving me the shock of my Life!!!"

Afterwards Kelly was seen parading through central London with dozens of big red balloons and still wearing her hat.

Magic Mike is showing at the Hippodrome Casino in London.

