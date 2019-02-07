Lisa Armstrong furious Ant is 'playing happy families' as she seeks custody of their dog

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong are divorcing . Picture: Instagram/Getty

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is reportedly looking to get sole custody of their dog Hurley.

Lisa Armstrong has suggested she feels Ant McPartlin and new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett have been playing 'happy families' since her split from the Saturday Night Takeaway host.

The Britain's Got Talent make up artist 'liked' a tweet from a fan who said she hopes Lisa gets custody of their chocolate Labrador Hurley.

Ant and Lisa have been sharing custody of the five-year-old pup since he filed for divorce back in January 2018, but it's claimed they both want to have him full-time.

Ant was also seen out with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie and their cute new Maltese puppies Milo and Bumble, which made some of Lisa's supporters visibly angry.

Ant and Lisa are both fighting for custody of their dog Hurley . Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter one wrote: "After seeing the newspaper today, I really hope you got custody of Hurley - I feel that's the least he could've done after putting you through all the s**t he has, especially now as he appears to be playing happy families since the dust has settled."

Lisa liked the message.

It comes after it was reported that Ant has no plans to replace Hurley with new pets after purchasing the Maltese terrier and poodle crosses.

A source told The Sun: "He just really misses him when he's not around. He's thought long and hard about expanding his pet family for quite some time."

Ant and Lisa are currently undergoing a £60 million divorce with the dog being a point of contention for the couple.