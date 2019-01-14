Martin Lewis family: Money Saving Expert's wife, children and mother's tragic death

Martin Lewis . Picture: Getty

As the founder of moneysavingexpert.com, Martin Lewis has built a career from seeking out the best money-saving hacks from deals to discounts.

Martin Lewis is known for his money-saving ways from paying student loans to the latest energy bill deals, but how how much do we know about the journalist's family life and who is his wife?

Previously a journalist, we find out what the budget-savvy TV personality's life outside of his iconic website.

Martin Lewis wife

Martin Lewis has been happily married to Danielle Lara Lewington since 2009.

Lara is a television presenter and technology reporter and has been a regular on Channel Five and Sky and she even use to be a weather girl but now presents the popular BBC Click.

Some of her technology tips can also be found in Women's magazine.

She has also made appearances including BBC1's The Weakest Link: News and Weather special, BBC1's Let's Dance for Sports Relief, BBC1's Superstars: Battle of the Channels, ITV1's Britain's Best Dish: Celebrity Special, ITV1's Win, Lose or Draw and featured in a weekly sketch on ITV1's The Impressionable Jon Culshaw.

Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington have been married since 2009. Picture: Getty

Martin Lewis children

Martin has a daughter with his wife Lara named Sapphire Susan Lewis, although there isn't much known about her she was born in 2012 making her seven years old.

When she was born, Martin wrote a special blog following her birth and revealed she weighed just 6lb 6oz.

A host from 2012 reads: "Her name is Sapphire Susan Lewis and while she weighs a wee 6lb 6oz, her weight in joy is immeasurable.Last night was her first one at home and it was quite exhausting (I think she’s operating in a US time zone for some reason), though worth every second."

Martin Lewis mother's death

The Money Saving Expert founder lost his mother Susan Lewis when he was just 12 years old after she was killed in a car crash.

Martin told the Daily Star: “It was all very sudden. None of us expected it. It’s still something I don’t like talking about. It’s too painful to talk about.

“It affects me now. It affects me deeply. It affects me in my day-to-day life. It’s one of the building blocks of who I am.

He added: “I close my eyes and pray that my little girl never goes through the pain that I went through. I sit there and think, ‘Just let me be around until she’s 20’. That’s really important to me.”