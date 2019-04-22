Olly Murs ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Zara McDermott

London Celebrity Sightings - April 16, 2019. Picture: Getty

The pop singer is reportedly “smitten” with the reality TV star after a string of low-key dates

Olly Murs is reportedly dating Love Island’s Zara McDermott after the two met on a night out in Essex last month.

The pop singer and presenter, 34, is said to be “smitten” with the reality TV star, 21, after allegedly taking her on a series of secret dates.

And according to reports, their low-key meet-ups have started to develop into something more serious.

A source told The Sun: "He tried to make out they’re just mates but there’s real chemistry between them.

"Now their romance is blossoming into a relationship. He treats her like a princess and is very complimentary about her."

The Voice UK coach previously confirmed the two had met in a Chigwell nightclub where they spent time talking about music and bonded over their love of singing.

But Olly later hit out at relationship rumours, telling Heart: "She's just a mate. Do you know what? She’s just a mate. There was a story the other day, I liked one of her photos on Instagram and then she liked one of my photos."

The singer, who recently told us he suffers from "trust issues" when it comes to love, split with long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015 and has been single ever since.

Although the Dear Darlin’ hitmaker has been linked to a string of famous faces, including Melanie Sykes and Liz Hurley, he admitted he would find it tricky dating another celebrity.

He told The Sun: "Hats off to anyone who can date someone in the public eye.

"I’d feel uncomfortable because I’m a private person, I don’t know if I’d cope with it.

"Dating someone in the celeb world gives me anxiety."

Zara, who found fame in the most recent series of Love Island, split from co-star Adam Collard earlier this year after seven months of dating.

Opening up about the break-up, she told OK!: “We aren’t really on speaking terms, but I’m sure if I saw him at an event or anything I’d say hello, no drama.”

“We had an amazing experience together but there’s not really a need for a friendship between us now.”