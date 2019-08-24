Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Irish boyband makes preparations for Christmas and beyond following the success of their 'Twenty Tour’

Westlife are reportedly planning a huge world tour for 2020 and could team up with hitmaker Ed Sheeran again following the success of this year's comeback.

The Irish boyband were catapulted back into the spotlight in January 2019 with their brand new single Hello My Love, which was penned by the Ipswich-born singer-songwriter.

And now Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne are allegedly in talks to plot a global takeover for the year ahead following the popularity of the band's Twenty tour.

Westlife are set to head on massive world tour in 2020 following singer Mark Feehily's paternity leave. Picture: Getty

A source told Mirror Online: "Westlife’s comeback tour has been a remarkable success and interest in their new music has been better than the band ever imagined, so plans are well underway for what comes after the album release in November.

"The boys are in big demand. Mark is going to take a short break when his new baby arrives but then it’s all systems go.

"TV execs want the boys for the Christmas schedules and there is already talk of a big world tour in 2020, plans are being drawn up."

Reports also claim the pop group, who reunited following a six-year break to celebrate 20 years together, could be releasing a brand new single with the Shape Of You superstar following the success of their new music.

The source continued: "There will also be even more new music with Ed Sheeran. Westlife are popular again. The ‘Twenty Tour’ sold 700,000 tickets. There is a lot more to come from them, they’re in it for the long-term now."

Plans to jet off around the world haven't been set in stone yet though as singer Mark, 39, is preparing to welcome his first child with fiancé Cailean O'Neill.

The singer said of his upcoming arrival: "It just feels like the right time to start a family now. It is something that I’ve always wanted to do but it has always been about timing.

"Cailean and I are really happy and now that I’m in my late 30s and settled at home in Sligo, it is the right moment."

But it sounds as though when they do decide to kick off their latest tour, the behind-the-scenes atmosphere will be all about family this time around.

"The Westlife lads have all got nine kids between them, ours will be the tenth Westlife baby.

"What’s been great about this recent tour is that all of the families have been involved, kids and all, running around backstage."

He continued: "It is different from the older days but it is just brilliant. Having everyone around us brings a fantastic energy.

"We’ve had to set up a special family room for everyone at every stadium and arena we’ve played at, it's been great. The Westlife kids have loved it I think."