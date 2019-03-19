Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge

Sophie Gradon boyfriend Aaron Armstrong. Picture: IG/Sophie Gradon

How did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend die? We take a look at all the coroners information surrounding his death...

Sophie Gradon's boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong's death has been revealed as suicide, with a coroner confirming he took his own life following a cocaine and alcohol binge.

The news comes after an inquest into Sophie Gradon's death was dramatically halted after new evidence came to light.

When did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong die?

Aaron took his own life just weeks after Love Island star, Sophie Gradon, was found dead in her home on June 20th last year.

Aaron's mother discovered him in his bedroom in Blyth, Northumberland, on July 10 last year, an inquest in North Shields, North Tyneside had been told.

Sophie Gradon and boyfriend Aaron Armstrong died within weeks of each . Picture: Sophie Gradon

How did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong die?

Coroner Eric Armstrong found that the 25-year-old had alcohol and cocaine in his body when he passed away, and believes the effects of the substances had prevented him from thinking rationally.