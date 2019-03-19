Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge

19 March 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 13:26

Sophie Gradon boyfriend
Sophie Gradon boyfriend Aaron Armstrong. Picture: IG/Sophie Gradon

How did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend die? We take a look at all the coroners information surrounding his death...

Sophie Gradon's boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong's death has been revealed as suicide, with a coroner confirming he took his own life following a cocaine and alcohol binge.

The news comes after an inquest into Sophie Gradon's death was dramatically halted after new evidence came to light.

When did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong die?

Aaron took his own life just weeks after Love Island star, Sophie Gradon, was found dead in her home on June 20th last year.

Aaron's mother discovered him in his bedroom in Blyth, Northumberland, on July 10 last year, an inquest in North Shields, North Tyneside had been told.

Sophie Gradon and boyfriend
Sophie Gradon and boyfriend Aaron Armstrong died within weeks of each . Picture: Sophie Gradon

How did Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong die?

Coroner Eric Armstrong found that the 25-year-old had alcohol and cocaine in his body when he passed away, and believes the effects of the substances had prevented him from thinking rationally.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities

Frozen to open on the West End

Frozen musical to open in London’s West End next year

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt Asset 1

Who is Scarlett Moffatt? Gogglebox star's boyfriend, net worth and weight loss journey revealed

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair

Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog

Celebrities

scarlott mofett net worth

Scarlett Moffatt net worth: I'm A Celeb winnings and earnings reavealed

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon - baby asset

Stacey Solomon pregnant: How far along is she? Due date of baby revealed as Joe Swash confirms the news

Celebrities

Ralph Fiennes

"I miss him very much": Ralph Fiennes opens up about his friend Alan Rickman three years after his death

TV & Movies

Peppa Pig has been slammed for being 'sexist'

Peppa Pig caught up in sexism row after being SLAMMED by London's Fire Brigade

TV & Movies

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

Celebrities

Lady Nadia Essex and Mike Thalassitis

Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death

Celebrities