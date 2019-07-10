Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary. Picture: American Pie

By Emma Clarke

American Pie has just turned 20 - here's what the original cast are up to in 2019

First released on 9 July, 1999, American Pie has just turned 20 - and we haven't felt this old since we saw a recent photo of the now-teenage Outnumbered children.

To mark the occasion, the original cast of the hit teen movie have reunited.

Actress Alyson Hannigan - who played flutist and band camp reveller, Michelle Flaherty - shared a pic of the gang on her Twitter yesterday (9 July), which featured Tara Reid (Vicky Lathum), Sean William Scott (Stifler), Natasha Lyonne (Jessica), Jason Biggs (Jim Levenstein) and Eddie Kaye Thomas (Paul Finch).

But what are the American Pie actors up to these days? Here's the lowdown...

Jason Biggs, aka Jim Levenstein

Still an active actor, Jason has recently starred in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, alongside Taylor Schilling.

He's also featured in the 2017 movie, Who We Are Now, and is about to appear in The Subject and Outmatched.

Jason Biggs has appeared in various films and TV shows since starring in American Pie. Picture: Getty

Alyson Hannigan, aka Michelle Flaherty

Alyson not only starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer alongside Sarah Michelle Geller, she's appeared in Veronica Mars, and was one of the lead characters in American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, which ended in 2014.

Alison Hannigan is probably best known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother and Buffy. Picture: Getty

Natasha Lyonne, aka Jessica

Since playing the fiery, no-nonsense sex guru in American Pie, Natasha has made it big in the acting world.

She's played Nicky Nichols in Orange is the New Black and also recently had her own Netflix show, Russian Doll, in which she played lead character Nadia.

Natasha Lyonne stars in Netflix's Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black. Picture: Getty

Sean William Scott, aka Stifler

Since playing high school jock Stifler, Sean William Scott has acted in various teen comedies, including Road Trip, Dude, Where's My Car? and Old School.

More recently, he's starred in TV series Lethal Weapon as Wesley Cole.

Sean William Scott has recently starred in Lethal Weapon. Picture: Getty

Tara Reid, aka Vicky

Blonde beauty Tara Reid went on to play Danni Sullivan in medical sitcom, Scrubs, between 2003-2005.

She's also featured in various movies over the years, and has a few projects in the pipeline.

Tara Reid is still in the acting business, and also models. Picture: Getty

Eddie Kaye Thomas, aka Finch

Eddie has also been in TV series The X Files, Off Centre and 'Til Death.

You may also recognise his voice from American Dad!, in which he lends his vocals to Barry Robinson, Manny, William and more.