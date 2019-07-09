The Outnumbered kids had a reunion and nobody can cope with how different they look

9 July 2019, 12:00

The Outnumbered kids are all grown up!
The Outnumbered kids are all grown up! Picture: BBC

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez have delighted fans by posing for a photo together and putting it on Instagram.

If there's one thing we can't get our heads round in life (aside from the latest dramatic goings on in Love Island), it's that the Outnumbered kids are no longer adorable children.

Jake, Ben and Karen (Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez to their friends) are all grown up with tattoos and everything - and they delighted fans over the weekend by posing for a picture together at a BBQ.

Tyger posted the adorable snap to his Instagram page alongside the caption: "Always good to catch up with the fam 😏☺️".

Always good to catch up with the fam 😏☺️

Fans flocked to the comment section to voice their excitement at the pic, with one writing: "These pictures always make me feel so so old and aware of just how fast times flies!! 😂🙈".

Another added: "Wow so grown up. Miss the show. They need to do an adult version of where the kids are now."

A third wrote: "We love the brockman crew. Over 10 years down the line and I still binge watch the series like there is no tomorrow😂".

Outnumbered first aired on the BBC in 2007
Outnumbered first aired on the BBC in 2007. Picture: BBC

One expressed hope that this could signal an Outnumbered revamp, with one writing: "Reunion series? 🔥 🤞🏻 ☺️".

Ramona is now 18, Daniel 19, and Tyger 23.

Speaking recently about a potential Outnumbered reunion on Pointless Celebrities, Tyger, who played Jake, said: “I think the most regular basis we’ll get with it will be not as regular as a series, an episode every week.

“But Andy Hamilton [the show creator] has mentioned a few times that he’d love to, every couple of years, or every year, do some sort of Outnumbered special because we hope that everyone would still be interested in finding out how we’re all getting on.”

