Who is Anthony Boyle? Here’s where you’ve seen the Danny Boy actor before

11 May 2021, 14:04 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 14:08

Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Belfast-born actor Anthony Boyle is starring in new BBC drama, Danny Boy.

Based on the true story of Lance Corporal Brian Wood, Danny Boy explores the soldier's decorated career, which spanned over seventeen years - and the falsified allegations of war crimes made against him and his regiment after returning from Iraq in 2004.

Wood quickly went from hero to accused killer, and the film examines the soldier’s treatment and the impacts of the legal battle with human rights lawyer, Phil Shiner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anthony Boyle, the actor playing Brian Wood.

Who is Anthony Boyle?

Born in west Belfast in 1994, Boyle went on to study at Cardiff’s Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he graduated in 2016.

The 26-year-old kick-started his acting career in 2012, with a short film titled Pillow Talk.

He then went on to feature in TV shows and films as minor characters - and even played a Bolton guard in Game of Thrones.

What else have I seen him in?

Boyle is best known for playing Scorpius Malfoy - Draco’s son - in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Viewers may also recognise him from his brief spell in beloved Northern Irish comedy, Derry Girls, in which he played Erin’s crush, David Donnelly.

More recently, Boyle was in the 2019 feature film Tolkein, which starred Lily Collins and Nicholas Holt.

Other titles Boyle has featured in include Ordeal by Innocence and Patrick Melrose.

Is Anthony Boyle on Instagram?

He sure is. You can follow him here.

Anthony Boyle has appeared in a number of British TV shows
Anthony Boyle has appeared in a number of British TV shows. Picture: PA

Is Anthony Boyle working on future projects?

In March this year, Variety revealed that Boyle is starring in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s new World War II drama, Masters of the Air.

The Band of Brothers sequel will also see appearances from Rafferty Law, James Murray, Austin Butler and more.

When is Danny Boy on TV?

You can watch Danny Boy on BBC Two this Wednesday (12 May) from 9pm.

If you miss it, you can catch up on iPlayer afterwards.

