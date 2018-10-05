Anton Du Beke hits back after judges 'harshly scored' him and Susannah Constantine

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke told Heart what he thought of the judges scores that had him heading home from the BBC show.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke has slammed the BBC show's judges for their 'harsh' scores.

The 52-year-old dancer and Susannah Constantine were the first pair to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Speaking to exclusively to Heart he revealed what he thought of the judges verdict.

He said: "I thought the judges were too harsh yes!"

"They needed a bit more humour and that would have softened the blow but there you go, what can you do."

Fans were disappointed to see Anton leave, but rumours soon spread that after their exit Susannah wasn't taking the result lightly, a claim which Anton said isn't true.

The Sun reported that the What Not To Wear star, 56, was "furious" about her elimination and rumours emerged that she threw a backstage tantrum, behaviour which Anton told Heart was "nonsense".

He said: "It's nonsense really!"

"I heard things like ‘diva’ and that malarkey, no. Disappointed to be out? Yes! That’s what you want, you don’t want people to go oh no worries. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of so you don’t want people to take it lightly but there were no strop offs."

"She didn’t throw her dancing shoes into the corner and have a strop off, she was disappointed as was I because once your out your out there’s no coming back and its sad."

Strictly continues this Saturday at 9pm on BBC One.