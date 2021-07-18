Baptiste season 2 cast: Who is in the drama with Tchéky Karyo and how do you recognise them?

Check out the full cast list of Baptiste season 2. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Who is in the cast of Baptiste season 2 and what else have they been in? From Ace Bhatti to Michelle Duncan...

Baptiste fans rejoice, because the BBC drama is back for a second season.

Obviously, Tchéky Karyo is back as retired police officer Julien Baptiste, who will be travelling to Budapest this time around.

The synopsis explains: "When British Ambassador Emma Chambers' whole family disappears whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma's world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2. Picture: BBC

"However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn't trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

"Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma's family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

But who is in the cast with Tchéky and what else have they been in?

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste. Picture: BBC

Théky Karyo is a French actor who began his career as a stage actor in classical and contemporary works.

He then went on to work in Hollywood and French films in the 1980s, including Luc Besson.

Speaking about returning as Baptiste, Théky said: “I am so excited and proud of [creators] Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

“I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers

Fiona Shaw starred in Killing Eve. Picture: Alamy

Fiona Shaw is playing a British Ambassador who is searching for her family in Hungary.

The actress is probably best known her roles as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series and also Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of the HBO series True Blood.

She also plays Carolyn Martens in the BBC series Killing Eve and has starred in Fleabag, Marple and Channel Zero.

After joining the Baptiste cast, Fiona said: “I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper.

“I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

Dorka Gryllus as Zsófia Arslan

Dorka Gryllus as Zsófia Arslan in Baptiste. Picture: BBC

From a performing family, Dorka Gryllus is the daughter of Dániel Gryllus, a Hungarian musician and founding member of folk music group Kaláka and Katalin Kőváry.

Dorka grew up in Budapest and her breakthrough role was in the 2009 film Soul Kitchen.[

The actress has appeared in more than sixty films over her career.

Miklós Béres as Juszt

Miklós Béresa as Juszt vin Baptiste. Picture: BBC

Fairly new to acting, Miklós is known for his roles in Halo, Álmokfutás and Shepherd: The Hero Dog.

Ace Bhatti as Nadeem

Ace Bhatti is playing Nadeem in Baptiste. Picture: Alamy

TV fans will recognise Ace for his roles in Cardiac Arrest, Holding On, NCS: Manhunt, New Street Law, Life Isn't All Ha Ha Hee Hee and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

He also played EastEnders villain Yusef Khan from 2010–2011.

Michelle Duncan as Sally

Michelle Duncan is playing Sally in Baptiste. Picture: Alamy

Michelle Duncan is a Scottish actress who is best known for her roles in Driving Lessons, Atonement and The Broken.

She also played Shelley Stern in the film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Anastasia Hille as Celia

Anastasia Hille as Celia in Baptiste. Picture: BBC

Baptiste’s wife is played by Anastasia Hille, who has had a long list of TV and film credits.

In 2013 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2012 miniseries The Fear, while she has also starred in Trial & Retribution, Agatha Christie's Poirot: Three Act Tragedy and Snow White & the Huntsman.

She has twice been nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress, for The Master Builder at the Almeida Theatre in 2011, and for The Effect at the National's Cottesloe Theatre in 2013.

Boris Van Severen as Niels Horchner

Boris Van Severen as Niels in Baptiste. Picture: BBC

Niels is Baptiste’s secret son with his ex-girlfriend and senior police officer Martha Horchner (Barbara Sarafian).

While Niels is currently in prison, Jack Williams previously told RadioTimes.com: “We’d love to bring Niels back in some form.

“Whether that’s for a scene or a whole story, we don’t quite know yet.”

Van Severen is a Belgian actor hailing from Ghent, who has previously starred in De 16, Salamander and Studio Tarar.

Previously speaking about filming Baptiste, Boris said: “The hardest things are actually the insignificant actions - for example when I'm just walking by in a take.

“I have to ask myself, am I walking past as Niels or Boris? which is a strange question in itself as it’s such a simple action."