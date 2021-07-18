Baptiste season 2 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2? Picture: BBC

We can’t believe it’s been two years since the first series of Baptiste aired on BBC.

Well, finally it’s back on our screens and promises to be more dramatic than ever.

Obviously, Tchéky Karyo is back as retired police officer Julien Baptiste, who will be travelling to Budapest this time around.

Baptiste is starring Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers. Picture: BBC

But how many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2 and how long is it on for? Find out everything about the new series…

Baptise Season 2 will have 6 one-hour-long episodes, just like the first series.

This begins on Sunday 18 July at 9pm on BBC1, so the last episode will be on Sunday 29 August.

Baptiste season 2 episode guide:

As for what we can expect from the show this time around, well, Tchéky Karyo is joined by Fiona Shaw who will be playing British Ambassador Emma Chambers.

Baptiste is airing on BBC One this summer. Picture: BBC

The official BBC synopsis reads: "When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

“However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

“Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Baptiste first aired back in 2019. Picture: BBC

The show was always a spin-off of The Missing, which started all the way back in 2014 and followed the parents of a child who goes missing while on a family holiday in France.

Opening up about returning to the role of Baptiste, Théky said: “I am so excited and proud of [creators] Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

“I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”