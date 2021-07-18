Baptiste season 2 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

18 July 2021, 18:30

How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2?
How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2? Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2?

We can’t believe it’s been two years since the first series of Baptiste aired on BBC.

Well, finally it’s back on our screens and promises to be more dramatic than ever.

Obviously, Tchéky Karyo is back as retired police officer Julien Baptiste, who will be travelling to Budapest this time around.

Baptiste is starring Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers
Baptiste is starring Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers. Picture: BBC

But how many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2 and how long is it on for? Find out everything about the new series…

How many episodes are there of Baptiste season 2?

Baptise Season 2 will have 6 one-hour-long episodes, just like the first series.

This begins on Sunday 18 July at 9pm on BBC1, so the last episode will be on Sunday 29 August.

Baptiste season 2 episode guide:

As for what we can expect from the show this time around, well, Tchéky Karyo is joined by Fiona Shaw who will be playing British Ambassador Emma Chambers.

Baptiste is airing on BBC One this summer
Baptiste is airing on BBC One this summer. Picture: BBC

The official BBC synopsis reads: "When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

“However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

“Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Baptiste first aired back in 2019
Baptiste first aired back in 2019. Picture: BBC

The show was always a spin-off of The Missing, which started all the way back in 2014 and followed the parents of a child who goes missing while on a family holiday in France.

Opening up about returning to the role of Baptiste, Théky said: “I am so excited and proud of [creators] Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

“I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste

Baptiste season 2 cast: Who is in the drama with Tchéky Karyo and how do you recognise them?
Baptiste was filmed in Hungary last year

Baptiste season 2 filming location: Where was the drama filmed?
Virgin River season four release date

When is Virgin River season four released on Netflix?

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2

How to watch Baptiste season 1 online

Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby?

Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

When is it safe to take your dog out in the sun?

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Emily Watson transformed her home using bargains she sourced online

DIY loving mum-of-three on a budget redecorated four bedrooms for under £1,500

Lifestyle

If you love dogs, you'll be ready to hand in your notice for this new role

You can now get paid £24,000 a year to play with puppies all day

Lifestyle

Find out the updated green, amber and red lists in full

Full list of countries on the green, amber and red lists

Lifestyle

The bizarre list of rules was shared to Reddit (stock images)

Bride and groom give wedding guests list of 10 bizarre rules they must stick to on their big day

Lifestyle

Sweaty boobs could be a thing of the past with these handy insert

These freezable bra inserts could be the solution for sweaty boobs

Fashion