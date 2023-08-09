BBC Wolf's confusing ending explained

9 August 2023, 12:23

BBC's Wolf cast including Molina, Honey and Lucia
BBC's Wolf had an ending that needed unravelling and explaining after so many twists and turns. Picture: BBC

Who was the Donkey Pitch killer? Who exactly was Honey? And what actually happened to Jack Caffery's brother? Here's everything you need to know about the ending. Spoilers ahead.

Wolf on BBC is a horror-thriller drama that has gripped audiences with it's storyline's twist and turns, amazing cast and gripping episode endings.

Based in the beautiful location of Wales, the series is a story that follows DI Jack Caffery, a police officer who grows obsessed with the neighbour he is certain murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s.

Meanwhile, an isolated house in Monmouthshire which is occupied by the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two storylines collide, it becomes a race against time drama.

But while viewers watch the plot unfold each week on the BBC, some couldn't resist binge-watching the entire series online and have been left with many questions following the confusing ending.

From Honey's role in the kidnap, to who the Donkey killers are and even what actually happened to Jack's brother - here's the ending explained. And be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Honey's character was one of the show's biggest shocks
Honey's character was one of the show's biggest shocks. Picture: BBC

Who was Honey in Wolf and what actually happened to him?

As viewers found out in episode four, Honey isn't actually a psychopath but rather an out of work actor who is playing a role for a big pay check.

Read more: Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

Read more: Wolf BBC series: Who is D.I. Maia Lincoln actress Sian Reese-Williams and what else has she been in?

Believing Molina was doing the same thing, and with a pregnant wife at home, things become complicated when he realises what Mo's actual intentions are.

With no intention of hurting or killing the Anchor-Ferrers family, he tries to free Matilda who decides she can't trust him following her ordeal and murders him herself.

The Donkey Killer storyline unravelled as the series did
The Donkey Killer storyline unravelled as the series did. Picture: BBC

Who was the Donkey Pitch killer?

From the beginning, Jack suspected the murders were carried out by two people and he was right - it was Molina and Lucia Anchor-Ferrers.

In a later episode, the shock twist comes when the Anchor-Ferrer's daughter is unveiled as Molina's real partner in crime after they met at a psychiatric unit.

It turns out she has always been mentally disturbed after destroying the family's garden and killing a cat.

Following their time together in a mental institution, Lucia came back ten times worse and Molina struck up his identify as Bones and would wear a hazmat suit and gas mask, throwing murderous raves and dealing drugs, including to Hugo and Sophie.

Hugo and Sophie has also previously bullied Lucia, locking her in a cage, hence her part in their murder.

Why did they kidnap the Anchor-Ferrers family?

For many it would seem strange to plan a kidnap of your own family but for Lucia, it happened for two reasons.

Firstly, for the money they were set to leave her big brother and secondly, she wanted revenge for them sending her away.

DI Jack Caffery's brother's case becomes more complicated at the ending of Wolf
DI Jack Caffery's brother's case becomes more complicated at the ending of Wolf. Picture: BBC

Watch the trailer for Wolf

What happened to Oliver and Matilda Anchor Ferrers?

Oliver met his untimely fate after his heart gave out following a recent transplant he had. The stress and lack of access to his medication meant he couldn't cope.

Matilda managed to survive after killing off Honey - she climbed on to the family roof where Jack managed to find her and convince her he wasn't part of the kidnap.

What happened to Molina and Lucia?

Molina was killed by Jack after he realised exactly what was going on at the house. A conflict arose between them which resulted in Jack strangling him with a rope.

When Jack had figured out Lucia's role, he found her at the window pretending to be suicidal. However, while doing so, she slipped and died on impact.

What happened to Jack Caffery's brother?

This is the part that lead many to believe there would be a second season of Wolf.

Looking for more answers, Jack visited the Walking Man again who told him Ivan Penderecki had been stalking his brother before his kidnap.

Back at the police station, however, a DNA match for Jack's brother was discovered which proved he wasn't killed in 1998, as everyone believes, but was alive until at least 2004, and could still be alive now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap

Who is Emmerdale's Marshall? Inside actor Max Fletcher's real life

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

Wolf: Full cast of BBC series and where you recognise them from

Yolande Trueman made a surprise appearance in EastEnders this week

Who plays Yolande Trueman in EastEnders and what happened to her?

The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned over valuation of Queen Victoria's underwear

Trending on Heart

Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

News

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend?

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is her illness Stiff Person Syndrome?

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her body image struggles

Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'happy' with post-baby body after image struggles

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say'

Parenting

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner, what is ALS and how did Bryan Randall he die?

Sandra Bullock partner: Who is Bryan Randall and what is ALS?

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss