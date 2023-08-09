BBC Wolf's confusing ending explained

BBC's Wolf had an ending that needed unravelling and explaining after so many twists and turns. Picture: BBC

Who was the Donkey Pitch killer? Who exactly was Honey? And what actually happened to Jack Caffery's brother? Here's everything you need to know about the ending. Spoilers ahead.

Wolf on BBC is a horror-thriller drama that has gripped audiences with it's storyline's twist and turns, amazing cast and gripping episode endings.

Based in the beautiful location of Wales, the series is a story that follows DI Jack Caffery, a police officer who grows obsessed with the neighbour he is certain murdered his 10 year-old brother in the '90s.

Meanwhile, an isolated house in Monmouthshire which is occupied by the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two storylines collide, it becomes a race against time drama.

But while viewers watch the plot unfold each week on the BBC, some couldn't resist binge-watching the entire series online and have been left with many questions following the confusing ending.

From Honey's role in the kidnap, to who the Donkey killers are and even what actually happened to Jack's brother - here's the ending explained. And be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Honey's character was one of the show's biggest shocks. Picture: BBC

Who was Honey in Wolf and what actually happened to him?

As viewers found out in episode four, Honey isn't actually a psychopath but rather an out of work actor who is playing a role for a big pay check.

Believing Molina was doing the same thing, and with a pregnant wife at home, things become complicated when he realises what Mo's actual intentions are.

With no intention of hurting or killing the Anchor-Ferrers family, he tries to free Matilda who decides she can't trust him following her ordeal and murders him herself.

The Donkey Killer storyline unravelled as the series did. Picture: BBC

Who was the Donkey Pitch killer?

From the beginning, Jack suspected the murders were carried out by two people and he was right - it was Molina and Lucia Anchor-Ferrers.

In a later episode, the shock twist comes when the Anchor-Ferrer's daughter is unveiled as Molina's real partner in crime after they met at a psychiatric unit.

It turns out she has always been mentally disturbed after destroying the family's garden and killing a cat.

Following their time together in a mental institution, Lucia came back ten times worse and Molina struck up his identify as Bones and would wear a hazmat suit and gas mask, throwing murderous raves and dealing drugs, including to Hugo and Sophie.

Hugo and Sophie has also previously bullied Lucia, locking her in a cage, hence her part in their murder.

Why did they kidnap the Anchor-Ferrers family?

For many it would seem strange to plan a kidnap of your own family but for Lucia, it happened for two reasons.

Firstly, for the money they were set to leave her big brother and secondly, she wanted revenge for them sending her away.

DI Jack Caffery's brother's case becomes more complicated at the ending of Wolf. Picture: BBC

What happened to Oliver and Matilda Anchor Ferrers?

Oliver met his untimely fate after his heart gave out following a recent transplant he had. The stress and lack of access to his medication meant he couldn't cope.

Matilda managed to survive after killing off Honey - she climbed on to the family roof where Jack managed to find her and convince her he wasn't part of the kidnap.

What happened to Molina and Lucia?

Molina was killed by Jack after he realised exactly what was going on at the house. A conflict arose between them which resulted in Jack strangling him with a rope.

When Jack had figured out Lucia's role, he found her at the window pretending to be suicidal. However, while doing so, she slipped and died on impact.

What happened to Jack Caffery's brother?

This is the part that lead many to believe there would be a second season of Wolf.

Looking for more answers, Jack visited the Walking Man again who told him Ivan Penderecki had been stalking his brother before his kidnap.

Back at the police station, however, a DNA match for Jack's brother was discovered which proved he wasn't killed in 1998, as everyone believes, but was alive until at least 2004, and could still be alive now.