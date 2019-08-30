Bear Grylls suffers life-threatening allergic reaction after getting stung by bee AGAIN

Bear Grylls has suffered another serious reaction to a bee sting. Picture: Getty/Discover TV

By Alice Dear

Bear Grylls is said to have been knocked out by the reaction he had after being stung.

Bear Grylls, 45, has suffered a life threatening allergic reaction while filming his new TV show Treasure Island.

The star, known for his survivor skills, went into anaphylactic shock after he was stung by a bee while on a boat heading across the Pacific to drop contestants onto a remote island.

The Channel 4 star is said to have continued filming before his condition turned more serious.

Bear Grylls was stung by a bee on a boat while filming his new series, Treasure Island. Picture: PA

After medics realised the reaction could kill him, Bear was given an injection to stop the venom.

Brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan, who is one of the contestants on the upcoming show, said of the incident: “The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment.”

He added: “That was crazy!"

Bear Grylls isn’t new to nasty bee stings, having had one of his reactions aired on TV during his series Born Survivor.

Bear suffered a similar reaction in 2016. Picture: Discover TV

In the scenes, aired in 2016, Bear disrupted a beehive in order to feed on their honey, before one of the insects stung him above his eye.

It didn’t take long before his face had completely swelled to a point where his eyes were almost covered.

