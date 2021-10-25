Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

25 October 2021, 15:58

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call
Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call. Picture: Alamy/ITV

The Long Call: What age is Ben Aldridge and what else has he been in?

Ben Aldridge is starring in the brand new ITV drama The Long Call which is inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves.

The series follows Ben’s character Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in North Devon after the death of his dad.

But what do we know about Ben and his life away from the show? Find out everything…

Ben Aldridge starred in Pennyworth
Ben Aldridge starred in Pennyworth. Picture: Alamy

How old is Ben Aldridge?

Ben Aldridge was born on November, 12 1985 making his 35-years-old.

Having worked with the National Youth Theatre, Ben graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art with a bursary from the Genesis Foundation for young actors.

He left his studies early to begin filming the 2009 ITV film Compulsion alongside Ray Winstone and Parminder Nagra.

What else has Ben Aldridge been in?

TV fans will know Ben best for his role as Thomas Wayne in the crime drama series Pennyworth, as well as Captain James in Our Girl.

He also played ‘A***hole Guy’ in the award-winning comedy series Fleabag.

Ben Aldridge played Captain James in Our Girl
Ben Aldridge played Captain James in Our Girl. Picture: BBC

Before this, Ben made his TV debut on Channel 4's miniseries The Devil's W****, where he played Harry Fanshawe, and also played King Antoine of Navarre in Reign.

He also appeared as Daniel Parish in the BBC One period drama Lark Rise to Candleford, while he also starred in Almeida Theatre's production of American Psycho.

Away from acting, Ben is the co-founder of ‘In the Corner Productions’ and in 2011 he co-wrote, co-produced and directed the comedy pilot Pet Shop Girls.

Does Ben Aldridge have a partner?

Ben likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

In June 2020, he spoke about being a member of LGBTQ+ community on his Instagram.

Sharing a series of Pride-related images, he said he was ‘incredibly proud’, writing: “The journey to pride was a long one for me.

“I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.”

Ben also told Heart.co.uk and other media that he felt a connection to playing Matthew Venn in The Long Call, who faces being rejected by his mother for being gay.

He said: “I was connecting to my own story.

“Things I’ve encountered in my own family, and the difficulty parents can have with gay children.

“There are very significant scenes and for me to be doing that and relating to it, it’s easy in a way as this was very inward looking."

He added: “There is a difference between Ben's reaction and Matthew’s reaction, but it was very healing to be able to share that with other people in a work environment, it felt significant. “

