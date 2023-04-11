Beyond Paradise fight scene sparks hilarious reaction from viewers

11 April 2023, 11:26

One Twitter user described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history".
One Twitter user described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history". Picture: BBC

Fans shared their verdict on the schoolboy scuffle between DI Humphrey Goodman and his love rival Archie Hughes.

Beyond Paradise viewers have shared their hilarious reactions to a brawl between love rivals Humphrey and Archie during the finale of the hit BBC crime show.

Fans took to Twitter to reveal their verdict on the schoolboy scuffle after watching Kris Marshall's character whip out his best martial arts moves on his on/off girlfriend Martha's former fiancé.

Many declared the tussle the "best fight scene ever", with some comparing it to the famous ruckus between Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary.

While others likened it to comedy wrestling, a sibling scrap and even an episode of The Simpsons in which two monkeys go head to head.

Humphrey Goodman pulled out his best martial arts moves on love rival Archie Hughes.
Humphrey Goodman pulled out his best martial arts moves on love rival Archie Hughes. Picture: BBC

One Twitter user simply said: "BEST. FIGHT. SCENE. EVER. 😂😂😂 #BeyondParadise"

"Humphrey’s martial arts stance… #BeyondParadise," wrote another social media fan next to a gif of a woman spitting out her tea.

A third chimed in: "That fight scene was up there with the Hugh Grant and Colin Firth fights 😆😆 #BeyondParadise"

"I was laughing to myself thinking the Humphrey / Archie was up there with the Darcy / Cleaver fights #BeyondParadise," said a fourth.

While a fifth added: "Ok this is the worst rumble in history, it was hysterical 'I've got pepper spray'."

The brawl, shown in the heartwarming final episode of the Death In Paradise spin-off, began after Martha made the decision to break-up with Humphrey Goodman.

The Detective Inspector later popped by his ex's cafe with the hope of spotting her, but was met with her former flame Archie instead.

Their fraught conversation took a turn for the worse as the vineyard owner questioned their relationship status, sparking the fight.

Thankfully PC Kelby Hartford broke up the commotion, which played out to the Kaiser Chiefs 'I Predict A Riot', before any injuries were caused.

PC Kelby Hartford stepped in to break up the fight.
PC Kelby Hartford stepped in to break up the fight. Picture: BBC

Beyond Paradise's last episode ended with an emotional finale, which saw Humphrey return to the porch of his old Inspector House in the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Fans were thrilled to see that Martha had decided to join him on the idyllic beach after asking Archie to buy her out of the cafe.

What's next for the duo is yet to be seen but BBC bosses have confirmed there will be a second season of the spin-off and a Christmas special to follow.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt made a huge mistake on Monday night.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt shock affair revealed ahead of 'explosive' twist

Sadie King was in Emmerdale for two years

Who played Sadie King in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Laura Tott from First Dates is pregnant with her first child

First Dates star Laura Tott pregnant: How old is she and who is her husband?

Dan Hunjas from Married at First Sight Australia had to apologise to Sandy Jawanda

MAFS Australia's Dan Hunjas forced to apologise to Sandy Jawanda after shock reunion

Trending on Heart

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new home on Instagram

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible lounge as couple show off new sofa

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Expert explains why you should switch seats if a fellow passenger asks

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his vowel renewal

Inside Jamie Oliver's lavish vowel renewal to wife Jools after 23 years

Stacey Solomon has said she felt awkward sharing photos from her holiday

Stacey Solomon admits she felt 'worried' sharing snaps from 'super expensive' family holiday
A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.

Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

Lifestyle

Left-handed people are pretty special, according to science.

Left-handed people are truly talented, science study claims

Lifestyle

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Celebrities

Actress Amanda Mealing shared the late star's dying wish for those attending his funeral.

Paul O'Grady's best friend shares late star's last wish for funeral

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked more in love than ever with her husband Joe Swash, 41.

Stacey Solomon enjoys 'rare date night' with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years!

Couple welcome first baby girl of the family in 138 years

Parenting

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is ignoring the family drama at home

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's luxurious Florida holiday as she ignores family drama

Jesse has defended himself from MAFS Australia fans

Married at First Sight Australia's Jesse Burford slams backlash over Claire Nomarhas reunion
Here's how The Radfords make their money

How do mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her husband Noel make their money?

Aldi has been revealed as the cheapest supermarket

UK's cheapest supermarkets revealed - but it's different depending whether you buy a basket or trolley

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from the beach

Stacey Solomon says she's 'so grateful' for her body in beautiful new holiday photos