Beyond Paradise fight scene sparks hilarious reaction from viewers

One Twitter user described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history". Picture: BBC

Fans shared their verdict on the schoolboy scuffle between DI Humphrey Goodman and his love rival Archie Hughes.

Beyond Paradise viewers have shared their hilarious reactions to a brawl between love rivals Humphrey and Archie during the finale of the hit BBC crime show.

Fans took to Twitter to reveal their verdict on the schoolboy scuffle after watching Kris Marshall's character whip out his best martial arts moves on his on/off girlfriend Martha's former fiancé.

Many declared the tussle the "best fight scene ever", with some comparing it to the famous ruckus between Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary.

While others likened it to comedy wrestling, a sibling scrap and even an episode of The Simpsons in which two monkeys go head to head.

Humphrey Goodman pulled out his best martial arts moves on love rival Archie Hughes. Picture: BBC

One Twitter user simply said: "BEST. FIGHT. SCENE. EVER. 😂😂😂 #BeyondParadise"

"Humphrey’s martial arts stance… #BeyondParadise," wrote another social media fan next to a gif of a woman spitting out her tea.

A third chimed in: "That fight scene was up there with the Hugh Grant and Colin Firth fights 😆😆 #BeyondParadise"

"I was laughing to myself thinking the Humphrey / Archie was up there with the Darcy / Cleaver fights #BeyondParadise," said a fourth.

While a fifth added: "Ok this is the worst rumble in history, it was hysterical 'I've got pepper spray'."

That fight was EPIC 🤣👏🏻 Bravo Jamie & Kris - that looked a lot of fun 🤣 #BeyondParadise — Jemma Robinson 🦄 (@JemWithA_J_) April 7, 2023

That fight scene was up there with the Hugh Grant and Colin Firth fights 😆😆 #BeyondParadise — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) April 7, 2023

The brawl, shown in the heartwarming final episode of the Death In Paradise spin-off, began after Martha made the decision to break-up with Humphrey Goodman.

The Detective Inspector later popped by his ex's cafe with the hope of spotting her, but was met with her former flame Archie instead.

Their fraught conversation took a turn for the worse as the vineyard owner questioned their relationship status, sparking the fight.

Thankfully PC Kelby Hartford broke up the commotion, which played out to the Kaiser Chiefs 'I Predict A Riot', before any injuries were caused.

PC Kelby Hartford stepped in to break up the fight. Picture: BBC

Beyond Paradise's last episode ended with an emotional finale, which saw Humphrey return to the porch of his old Inspector House in the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Fans were thrilled to see that Martha had decided to join him on the idyllic beach after asking Archie to buy her out of the cafe.

What's next for the duo is yet to be seen but BBC bosses have confirmed there will be a second season of the spin-off and a Christmas special to follow.

Read more: