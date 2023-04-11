Inside Jamie Oliver's lavish vowel renewal to wife Jools after 23 years

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his vowel renewal. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his incredible vowel renewal which took place in the Maldives.

The celebrity chef has been with his wife Jools for 23 years, and decided to marry her all over again.

Marking the special occasion, Jamie took his family to the Maldives for an incredible holiday, before the ceremony took place on the beach.

The couple were joined by their children Poppy, 21, Daisy, 19, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six.

Sharing professional photos on Instagram, Jamie wrote: "Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again!

"Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together."

Reminiscing over his marriage, Jamie continued: “It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church.

“We thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Gary Barlow writing: “Awwww congratulations love birds ❤️❤️.”

Denise Van Outen said: “Aww, congratulations ❤️,” while Joe Wicks added: “What a wonderful thing to do. Beautiful memories together. I love this . Congratulations again ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Jools also shared her own string of photos, adding: “So wonderful the first time we did it again 🤍 What an incredible memory to treasure so happy, emotional, romantic and beautiful.

Jamie Oliver and Jools first married in 2000. Picture: Alamy

Seeing the children’s little faces made the whole experience so special. I could only have dreamed of being on a holiday this magical.”

Jamie first married Jools back in June 2000 when he was just 24-years-old at All Saints Church in Essex, after eight years of dating.

The couple had been planning a vow renewal since their 20th wedding anniversary, but they decided to postpone it until after Covid restrictions were removed.