Stacey Solomon admits she felt 'worried' sharing snaps from 'super expensive' family holiday

11 April 2023, 06:20

Stacey Solomon enjoys Rose taking in the sea in clip

Following her incredible holiday, Stacey Solomon has said she was scared about sharing photos during the cost of living crisis.

Stacey Solomon has said she was ‘worried’ about sharing photos from her expensive family holiday to Abu Dhabi.

The Loose Women star jetted off on a luxury getaway to the UAE with her husband Joe Swash and their children Rex, three, Rose, one, and baby Belle, as well as Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10.

Stacey, 33, has been sharing her trip with fans on social media, posting loads of photos on social media.

The former X Factor star responded to one who said that they loved ‘seeing all the content’, writing: “I worry so much sharing sometimes because I know it’s really s*** out there for lots of people and holidays are super expensive & a lot of people are unable to go.”

Stacey Solomon admitted she felt awkward about sharing her holiday photos
Stacey Solomon admitted she felt awkward about sharing her holiday photos. Picture: Instagram

She added: “So I'd never want to make anyone feel rubbish. But all of your lovely messages have just made me so happy and so glad I shared it all with you guys.”

The family had an amazing time on their trip and stayed at the five star Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

Rooms start at around £300 a night, while the family also enjoyed many outings to the hotel’s private beach and Warner Brothers World.

Sharing photos from the week, Stacey wrote: “Magical Sunsets With You 🤍🥲 Here’s Our day in pictures 🥹

“There’s is absolutely no filter on those sunsets. It was just magical 🥲. Today we went to a theme park called Warner Bros world they LOVED it.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her family holiday
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her family holiday. Picture: Instagram

“Rose didn’t go on any rides but she cuddled every character she could find and the boys ran around Gotham city for hours 😂

“And then we watched the sunset before heading for dinner. 🥲 So grateful for these days away… hope you’ve had a lovely Sunday lots of love from us 🤍🙏🏼.”

Stacey's dad David also joined the family on their trip abroad and she thanked them for taking videos of her.

She wrote: "I’m crying 😭 So turns out my dad still takes videos of me the way I do of my babies 😭 I hardly ever get videos of me like this.

“It’s usually pictures I force Joe to take so they know I was actually there 😂 My camera roll mostly looks like I just popped in with a selfie or in the mirror video… I can’t tell you how emotional I feel right now.

“One day in years to come please g-d the pickles will have these to watch & remember the special times we had 😭 I don’t care about the angles, my hair, my face, my body or the fact I’m mostly sun creaming everyone half the time 😂

"I’m just so grateful to have these… forever and always Dad…”

