Britain’s Got Talent fans 'work out' magician's levitating ring trick

9 May 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 08:27

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Keiichi Iwasaki impressed Alesha Dixon with his incredible trick on this weekend’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain’s Got Talent fans were very impressed this weekend when Keiichi Iwasaki performed an incredible trick.

After an array of impressive tricks, the magician pulled Alesha Dixon onto the stage to help him in demonstrating the illusion.

As the rest of the judges watched on, Keiichi told Alesha to hold a finger in place as he began making one of her gold rings float in the air.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda Holden gasped as the audience watched the ring land back on Alesha's finger.

Keiichi Iwasaki impressed the BGT judges
Keiichi Iwasaki impressed the BGT judges. Picture: ITV

But viewers at home claim to have worked out how the magician managed to do it, with some spotting a ‘device’.

“You can see the device on his right middle finger,” said one person.

Someone else guessed: “Here is HOW IT'S DONE. Ring is attached to a thin piece of string that runs up. Hence when he try to pass the ring through his hands the left hand doesn't start on the right he starts more on the left so it doesn't interfere with the piece of wire.”

A third added: “He has something between his index and middle finger in her right hand, that probably does the trick but I don't know what it is.”

Ant and Dec gave Keiichi Iwasaki their Golden Buzzer
Ant and Dec gave Keiichi Iwasaki their Golden Buzzer. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in his act, Keiichi also asked hosts Ant and Dec to join him on the stage to choose a card and then place it back in the pile.

He later made the card fly across the stage and even pulled it out from inside Dec's shirt.

Another trick involved a £20 note, which the magician folded without even touching it.

And the presenters were clearly impressed, as when the magician finished his performance, the duo hit the Golden Buzzer, which means he’s going straight through to the semi finals.

When asked what he would do with the money if he won, the star said: "I want to cross the Atlantic Ocean by rowing boat, I want to buy the boat."

