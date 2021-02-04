Captain Sir Tom Moore cares for cold reporter in heartwarming never-before-seen clip

4 February 2021, 10:46

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The clip proves Captain Sir Tom Moore was always a true gentleman.

As the nation mourns the death of NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, a new heartwarming clip of the national treasure has surfaced.

In a never-seen-before clip which aired on Lorraine this week, Captain Tom could be seen caring for a reporter who he worried was too cold.

READ MORE: What did Captain Sir Tom Moore do for a living?

Captain Tom Moore was concerned that the reporter was cold without a coat on
Captain Tom Moore was concerned that the reporter was cold without a coat on. Picture: ITV

The footage was captured just before the reporter, ITV Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth, started talking to him about his new autobiography.

Before the interview started, Captain Tom could be seen saying: "I’m always delighted to see you. I wish you’d got a coat, because you look a bit cold."

Rebecca, simply replied that it was "worth it" to see him.

In reply, he said: "I don’t know whether it’s worth it, I don’t want you to be cold."

The reporter, Rebecca, reminisced over the sweet moment on Lorraine
The reporter, Rebecca, reminisced over the sweet moment on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Lorraine, Rebecca said: "He couldn't stop worrying about me and that I didn't have a coat on".

Captain Tom passed away this week after he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away aged 100
Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away aged 100. Picture: Getty

The Queen, Piers Morgan, David Beckham and Prime Minister have been among the millions of people paying tribute to the hero this week.

In a statement, Boris Johnson said Tom was "a hero in the truest sense of the word".

READ NOW: The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A number of classic shows are coming to Disney Plus this February

When will Scrubs arrive on Disney Plus and what other films and shows drop in February?
Tamara Joy was rumoured to have dated Jessika Power's brother

Married at First Sight’s Tamara Joy was rumoured to have dated Jessika Power’s brother
Matt Richardson has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice replacement Matt Richardson? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

It's a Sin is airing on Channel 4

How many episodes are there of It's a Sin?

Where are the cast of Mean Girls now?

Where are the cast of Mean Girls now?

Trending on Heart

Tom Read Wilson has starred on Celebs Go Dating since the first series

Tom Read-Wilson net worth: How much is the Celebs Go Dating star worth?
Marryk shocked The Chase viewers as he failed to outrun Anne Hegerty

The Chase viewers left speechless as 'best player ever' is booted off show

The Chase

Is Badger James Blunt?

The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is James Blunt after 'army' clue
A woman has revealed how she cleans her plastic containers

Cleaning hack reveals how to remove stubborn stains from plastic containers in 30 seconds

Lifestyle

A military sleeping technique could help you sleep in two minutes

Secret military technique could help you to fall asleep in two minutes

Lifestyle