Captain Sir Tom Moore cares for cold reporter in heartwarming never-before-seen clip

By Alice Dear

The clip proves Captain Sir Tom Moore was always a true gentleman.

As the nation mourns the death of NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, a new heartwarming clip of the national treasure has surfaced.

In a never-seen-before clip which aired on Lorraine this week, Captain Tom could be seen caring for a reporter who he worried was too cold.

READ MORE: What did Captain Sir Tom Moore do for a living?

Captain Tom Moore was concerned that the reporter was cold without a coat on. Picture: ITV

The footage was captured just before the reporter, ITV Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth, started talking to him about his new autobiography.

Before the interview started, Captain Tom could be seen saying: "I’m always delighted to see you. I wish you’d got a coat, because you look a bit cold."

Rebecca, simply replied that it was "worth it" to see him.

In reply, he said: "I don’t know whether it’s worth it, I don’t want you to be cold."

The reporter, Rebecca, reminisced over the sweet moment on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Lorraine, Rebecca said: "He couldn't stop worrying about me and that I didn't have a coat on".

Captain Tom passed away this week after he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away aged 100. Picture: Getty

The Queen, Piers Morgan, David Beckham and Prime Minister have been among the millions of people paying tribute to the hero this week.

In a statement, Boris Johnson said Tom was "a hero in the truest sense of the word".

READ NOW: The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore