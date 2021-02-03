The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham lead tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore

The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham lead tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Getty

Captain Sir Tom Moore's death has sparked an outpouring of love across the world.

The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham are among the people leading tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death, aged 100.

The World War II veteran passed away on Tuesday at Bedford Hospital, where he was being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19.

Sir Tom Moore passed away this week at the age of 100. Picture: Getty

Shortly after Tom's passing was announced, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.



Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

Boris Johnson also published a statement, calling Captain Tom a "hero in the truest sense of the word".

The Prime Minister said that the 100-year-old became a "beacon of hope for the world", before sending his thoughts to Tom's family.

The full statement read: "Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word. In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.

"It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family."

Matt Hancock, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were among Government officials who also remembered Tom on the day of his passing.

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, who interviewed Tom several times on the ITV show, wrote on Twitter: "The man who united and inspired our nation at a moment of deepest despair. Thank you Captain Sir Tom Moore for your service. I am heartbroken for your family. A life lived well, and well loved. RIP."

David Beckham joined the outpour of love for Tom, writing on Instagram: "Today we have lost a true hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"What he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten. Tom, you were truly the very best of British.

"When our country and our world was struggling you gave us hope, put a smile on our faces and made us believe that tomorrow would be a good day."

The man who united and inspired our nation at a moment of deepest despair. Thank you Captain Sir Tom Moore for your service. I am heartbroken for your family. A life well lived, and well loved. RIP. https://t.co/5tV7ZCuGUZ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 2, 2021

Rest in peace @captaintommoore . A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very very sad. Love and prayers for @Hannah_I_M and all the family. 💔 — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 2, 2021

Captain Sir Tom Moore. What a hero. You were a shining beacon of hope and an inspiration to us all when we needed it most. We thank you and salute you. Rest In Peace Sir. 🙏 — antanddec (@antanddec) February 2, 2021

Captain Tom's family released their own statement regarding their loss, with his daughter writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

"Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."

