What did Captain Sir Tom Moore do for a living?

Tom Moore is a war veteran. Picture: PA Images

What did Captain Sir Tom Moore do and when did he serve in the war?

Captain Sir Tom Moore sadly died aged 100 in February after he battled pneumonia and Covid.

The war veteran became a national hero when he made over £32million for the NHS by walking up and down his garden.

As we remember the amazing man Captain Tom was, let’s take a look back at his life as a war veteran and sales manager.

What did Sir Captain Tom do for a living?

Tom Moore was conscripted into the Army in May 1940 during the Second World War.

He was enlisted into the eighth battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and worked his way up to a captain, before being posted in India.

Sir Captain Tom Moore has sadly passed away. Picture: PA Images

Captain Tom fought in the Arakan in western Burma and in 1945 he went with his regiment to Sumatra after the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were dropped in Japan.

Read More: Who are Captain Tom Moore’s daughters? Everything you need to know about Hannah and Lucy

He returned to the UK in 1945 and worked as an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington, Dorset for a year before he was demobilized in 1946.

He went on to work as a sales manager for a roofing materials company in Yorkshire.

Tom then met his wife Pamela and moved to Welney in Norfolk where the couple had their two daughters, Hannah and Lucy.

The war veteran became managing director of a company which manufactured concrete.

When his wife Pamela sadly died in 2006, Sir Tom moved to Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

There he lived with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram and his grandchildren Benji and Georgia.

Captain Tom was made an honorary colonel on the occasion of turning 100 for raising over £32million for the NHS.

After his sad death on February 2, tributes have been pouring in.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

Ant and Dec also called him a ‘shining beacon’, writing: "Captain Sir Tom Moore. What a hero.

"You were a shining beacon of hope and an inspiration to us all when we needed it most. We thank you and salute you. Rest In Peace Sir."

Now Read: The Queen, Boris Johnson and David Beckham lead tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore