Captain Tom Moore set to appear on new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Captain Tom Moore will reportedly appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Captain Sir Tom Moore will reportedly be the first guest on the new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

The upcoming series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories looks set to see Captain Tom Moore look back on his incredible 100 years.

The former British Army Officer, who raised £32million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic by doing laps of his garden, was recently knighted by the Queen for his unbelievable achievement.

And, according to a report by The Sun, he has now become the first signing for the new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Captain Tom raised £32million for the NHS. Picture: PA

A source said: "Like the rest of the nation, Piers was in awe of Sir Tom’s fundraising. The campaign really took off after Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain, so Piers feels great pride in what Tom achieved.

"In the dark days of lock-down, it was everyday heroes, not celebs, who brought joy to the nation.

"So while it’s normally scandalous figures who make the best episodes on his show, Piers knew Tom’s extraordinary, inspiring story would be a big draw."

Other big names who have appeared on the show include Caitlyn Jenner, Barbara Windsor, Elton John and Cliff Richard.

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen last month in an unprecedented personal ceremony at Windsor Castle.

At the time, he spoke about feeling 'overwhelmed' by the honour.

He said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined I would be awarded with such a great honour.

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen in July. Picture: PA

"I'd like to thank Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service...

"This started as something small and I've been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe."

