Casualty fans ‘heartbroken’ as it’s confirmed Duffy is LEAVING after 33 years

9 October 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 11:47

Cathy Shipton is leaving Casualty after 33 years of playing Duffy
Cathy Shipton is leaving Casualty after 33 years of playing Duffy. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

After more than three decades, it's been confirmed that Duffy actress Cathy Shipton will be leaving Casualty.

Casualty's Cathy Shipton, who plays iconic nurse Duffy, is leaving the BBC One drama after 33 years.

The long-serving actress, 62, first made an appearance in the show’s pilot episode all the way back in 1986.

But after more than 350 episodes, she’s set to appear in her last scenes in the Holby City Hospital accident and emergency department next year.

With her final goodbye set to air in early 2020, Cathy has confessed she’ll ‘forever be grateful’ for her role in the show.

She said in a statement: "Walking in Duffy's shoes through the years has taught me so much, for which I'll be forever grateful. I'm honoured and humbled to have played this inspiring woman.

"With sadness, but a sense of completion, l say goodbye."

Obviously, fans of the BBC show are devastated over the news, with many taking to social media.

“Casualty without Duffy that will be strange,” said one on Twitter.

Read More: Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air

Another wrote: “Wishing we could all give Duffy/Cathy a hug today. Can't believe Duffy is leaving, and we'll have to say goodbye to her. It's just beyond heartbreaking! #Duffy IS #Casualty to so many of us! What are we going to do without Duffy?!?!?!?!”

Read More: Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘in talks’ for X Factor return ten years after TV debut

While a third added: “Ok, ok...erm...Duffy is leaving Casualty. Heartbroken, utterly, and completely heartbroken.”

And a fourth penned: “I'm actually a bit upset over this-I've only been watching Casualty for about ten years and only know Duffy from the most recent episodes she was in, but she's an genuine legend of the show and I'm really going to miss seeing her on the telly box every week.”

Some of Duffy’s biggest storylines include huge topics surrounding sexual assault, HIV, suicide, and mental health.

Most recently, her character has also been diagnosed with dementia which led her to step down from her role as a nurse.

Following the announcement of her departure, Executive Producer Simon Harper has now said: “Cathy’s enormous contribution has not just been to Casualty, but also to the national consciousness and the British Television Drama landscape.

“She has made Duffy into a comforting Saturday night icon, the caring, ideal NHS nurse millions grew up with – and whom you’d want to be looked after by in times of need.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Both shows have been pulled off air

Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air
Dancing on Ice will have their first same-sex couple next year

Dancing on Ice makes history with 'first same-sex couple'

Here's what to expect from Week Seven of Bake Off

Great British Bake Off: What can viewers expect from ‘Festival Week’ and who left the tent last week?
Line Of Duty has been commissioned for season six

Line Of Duty season 6: When is the release date, who is in the cast and how did season 5 end?
The couple's wedding was cancelled because of her snooping

Don't Tell The Bride wedding forcibly cancelled by bosses after 'controlling' bride snoops through fiancé's emails

Trending on Heart

A dad has been slammed for paying his daughter to go to the gym

Dad slammed after he admits to paying his daughter, 22, to lose weight

Lifestyle

Coleen has accused Rebekah of selling stories on her

Coleen Rooney claims Rebekah Vardy has been selling stories on her in sensational Twitter statement

Celebrities

Rats will be making their way into UK homes

Over 120 million rats to invade British homes as rodent population is forced above ground after heavy rain

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon could be returning to The X Factor

Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘in talks’ for X Factor return ten years after TV debut

Celebrities

And and Lisa got married in 2006

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'likes' tweet branding Britain's Got Talent 'boring'

Celebrities

Mums can't get enough of the bargain shampoo

Mum praises 79p Aldi shampoo for halving the time it takes to wash her daughter's hair

Beauty