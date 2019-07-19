Celebrity Coach Trip line-up revealed as Vicky Pattison and Love Island stars join show

Vicky Pattison has announced she's joining the Celebrity Coach Trip line-up for 2019. Picture: Instagram / E4

Brendan hits the road with a brand new crew of celebrities as the E4 reality show makes its return this autumn

Celebrity Coach Trip has revealed a brand new line-up of reality stars taking part in this year's adventure, including Vicky Pattison, Georgia Steel, Scott Thomas and Alexandra Cane.

The 2019 series, titled 'Road to Cannes', is welcoming the Geordie Shore favourite and a whole gang of former Love Island contestants on board to travel to France as part of the hit E4 show airing this October.

Announcing the TV news on Instagram yesterday, the 31-year-old from Newcastle shared her excitement with her 4.3million followers by posting a tourist snap of her and "bestie" Scott Thomas in Italy.

Next to a photo of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, she wrote: SO HAPPY I CAN FINALLY ANNOUNCE THAT I TOOK PART IN THIS YEAR’s Celebrity @coachtripofficial!!!!!

"And even more exciting than that I did it with my @loveisland bestie @scottyspecial!!! My fellow coach trippers are all amazing guys and I literally made friends for life!! Can’t wait for you to see our adventure with Brendan the Legend!!!

"Celebrity Coach Trip: Road to Cannes Coming to @e4grams in October!!! BEEP BEEP B*TCHES!!!!!! (Dress is @zara of course and it’s the only time in the entire series I’m not wearing gym gear so you best make the most of it @raywooldridge!! HAHA!)"

The line-up for Celebrity Coach Trip: Road to Cannes has been announced. Picture: E4

Vicky, who recently revealed what she looked like before fame in an unrecognisbale throwback picture, will be joined by a bunch of former Islanders on the road trip to Cannes.

Also stepping foot on the famous coach along with Vicky and Scott are Love Island stars Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane, Made In Chelsea favourite Francis Boulle, 90s pop group members Cleopatra and Yonah Higgins, Big Brother star Kate Lawler, comedians Arron Crascall and Sarah Keyworth, Eastenders actor Harry Reid and Apprentice star James Hill.

If you've never seen Celebrity Coach Trip, the reality stars will pair up to travel across Europe and compete with each other to remain on the holiday.

Couples are voted off every few days using a yellow and red card system, and once a pair has been dumped from the group, a new celebrity couple will join the show.

Celebrity Coach Trip returns to E4 in the autumn.