Vicky Pattison reveals what she looked like BEFORE fame – and fans don’t recognise her

24 June 2019, 08:31

Vicky Pattison, 31, shared an old school photo of herself on social media.
Vicky Pattison, 31, shared an old school photo of herself on social media. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Geordie Shore star looks completely different in the throwback photo that’s almost 20 years old

Vicky Pattison has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a throwback photo of herself from almost 20 years ago – with some followers even questioning whether or not it was her!

The Geordie Shore favourite, 31, looked worlds away from her glamorous self in the vintage snap, which saw her eating ice cream with her close friend Dean Guthrie and giggling side-by-side.

Sharing the old school picture to celebrate her friendship with her childhood pal, she captioned the before and after post: "This isn’t even a 10 year challenge, it’s almost a 20 year challenge!

"He’s going to kill me for putting this up but it’s too funny. I couldn’t help myself.

"@guffaz Australian life certainly suits you... ps I’m so pleased we both discovered fake tan/going outside in the sunlight! LOL!

"Next adventure?! Off to Melbourne we go!"

Vicky's followers were quick to comment on the nostalgic photo, which caused quite a stir on Instagram as some fans failed to recognise the reality star.

One shocked fan wrote: "Noooooo way!!!"

"That doesn't even look like you @vickypattison," said another.

A confused follower added: "Who's the chick in the 2nd photo?"

"Man you were lucky your eyebrows grew back- I’m still waiting for mine," joked a fourth.

"I'm so happy to see that we all have a past," another added, alongside laughter emojis.

The former I'm A Celeb winner shared the throwback photo with her fans on Instagram.
The former I'm A Celeb winner shared the throwback photo with her fans on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Vicky, who recently opened up about her struggles with confidence, made a pledge to be more honest with her posts on social media.

Telling fans she felt like a "fraud" after realising her grid was filled with posed bikini snaps and perfect make-up shots, she admitted she actually felt "sad".

The former I'm A Celeb winner wrote: “I don’t even know how to start this post. But I think honesty is probably the best place. So here goes, I feel sad.

“I bet I know what you’re thinking: why are you putting this on Instagram and not telling your friends?! Or your family?! Or someone who can help?!

View this post on Instagram

I don’t even know how to start this post. But I think honesty is probably the best place. So here goes, I feel sad. I bet I know what you’re thinking: why are you putting this on Instagram and not telling your friends?! Or your family?! Or someone who can help?! The answer is not straight forward so bare with me. This week no less than 5 lovely women have approached me in various places & thanked me for being myself on social media- thanked me for being real & an ‘inspiration.’ Well I looked through my feed & I didn’t feel very inspirational at all. I felt like a fraud, like someone who is contributing to the problem that social media is creating in our society rather than someone who is fighting to be part of the solution. Glossy, filtered pics, glamorous locations, bikini shots, ads & an overall aesthetic of a perfect life stare back at me & there are no signs of the girl in this picture. I’m trying not to beat myself up and rationalise that everyone wants to put their best foot forward & show how fab their life is on social media, but the fact is it’s not good enough. I want to project positivity, love, kindness & most of all honesty. Too many people are trying to keep up with lifestyles on Instagram that don’t exist. We are punishing ourselves because we aren’t these people & they aren’t even these fucking people? It’s all for the ‘gram! So baring that in mind- this is me: I have a chest infection that I haven’t been able to shake and it’s making me cranky, I’m lonely, I’ve gained weight recently & it’s getting me down no matter how much I pretend I’m ok with it, I’m going to the baftas for the first time on Sunday & I’m so nervous that I won’t fit in or look as good as everyone else I’m losing sleep over it, & I went and had this facial to boost my confidence and now my face is sore & red, I’m overwhelmed in the world I’m in, i ate Doritos last night in my sleep (yes I sleep eat) I miss my mam, i’m sick of living out of a suitcase, I’m drowning in these thoughts and I don’t feel inspirational. My point is, maybe if we’re more honest, we all won’t feel so alone. THANKYOU for listening and I hope you’re a little less hard on yourselves today for it.

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

“The answer is not straight forward so bare with me. This week no less than 5 lovely women have approached me in various places & thanked me for being myself on social media- thanked me for being real & an ‘inspiration.’

“Well I looked through my feed & I didn’t feel very inspirational at all.

“Glossy, filtered pics, glamorous locations, bikini shots, ads & an overall aesthetic of a perfect life stare back at me & there are no signs of the girl in this picture.

“I’m trying not to beat myself up and rationalise that everyone wants to put their best foot forward & show how fab their life is on social media, but the fact is it’s not good enough."

Vicky went on to reach out to her followers, explaining that she wants to “project positivity, love, kindness & most of all honesty.”

“We are punishing ourselves because we aren’t these people & they aren’t even these f***ing people? It’s all for the ‘gram!," she said.

“So baring that in mind- this is me: I have a chest infection that I haven’t been able to shake and it’s making me cranky, I’m lonely, I’ve gained weight recently & it’s getting me down no matter how much I pretend I’m ok with it.”

The reality star ended her post by saying: “My point is, maybe if we’re more honest, we all won’t feel so alone. THANKYOU for listening and I hope you’re a little less hard on yourselves today for it.”

