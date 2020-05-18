What time is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on tonight?

18 May 2020, 13:27

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight on Channel 4
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns tonight with only six celebrities left in the programme.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 has seen a number of celebrities stripped of their luxuries in order to take part in SAS training alongside Ant Middleton and his staff.

Twelve celebrities started on the journey, and there are now six left.

Here's where and when you can watch the latest episodes and catch-up:

What time is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on tonight?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

You can catch up on the latest series on All4.

You can catch up on all the episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on All4
You can catch up on all the episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on All4. Picture: Channel 4

Who is still on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on tonight?

Twelve celebrities started on the SAS journey, and now only six are left.

These are; Joey Essex, Locksmith, Lauren Steadman, Helen Skelton and Tony Bellew.

