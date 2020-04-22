Who plays Cheese in Our Girl? And what else has Danny Hatchard been in?

22 April 2020

As Michelle Keegan takes on her last adventure as Georgie Lane in Our Girl, the BBC drama has welcomed a handful of new cast members - including Cheese.

But who is Cheese in Our Girl and what actor plays him?

Cheese is played by 28-year-old London-born actor Danny Hatchard.

The star made his debut in the industry in 2006 and has since gone on to appear in a handful of film and TV roles since.

Soap fans will almost certainly recognise Danny from his six-year stint on BBC’s EastEnders, where he played the character Lee Carter in over 300 episodes.

He joined the show in 2014 but left in 2017 following the breakdown of his marriage to Whitney (Shona McGarty).

Danny’s character returned over Christmas last year to support his family in the wake of mum Linda Carter’s battle with drink before leaving again in January 2020.

Aside from EastEnders, Danny has starred in the Beautiful Thing's 20th-anniversary special, We Still Kill the Old Way and Not Going Out.

Who is Cheese in Our Girl and how does he know Mimi?

Danny’s character Private Rhett 'Cheese' Charlton arrived in Afghanistan to join the squad and will be accompanying them on all future missions.

Producers have teased: "Cheese is not short of swagger and always has a practical joke up his sleeve.

"He’s prone to pushing jokes too far, which will have dangerous consequences across the series.

"But behind the banter lies a darker side and it soon becomes clear that Cheese’s manipulative edge is never far from the surface..."

When Cheese arrives it's clear that he already knows Mimi (Amy-Leigh Hickman).

We haven’t yet been told how the pair know each other, but it’s clear Mimi is hiding something.

Will Cheese expose her lies?

Our Girl continues every Tuesday at 9pm with the six-episode series expected to conclude on April 28th.

