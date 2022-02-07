Chloe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the BBC drama and when is it next on?

Chloe is airing throughout February. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of BBC drama Chloe? Here’s what we know…

Chloe is the latest thriller to have gripped the nation and tells the story of a woman who becomes captivated by an old friend on social media.

A synopsis reads: "Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe's.

"Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky's need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a 'chance' meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe's group of close-knit friends."

Chloe is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

But how many episodes are there of Chloe and when is it next on BBC One?

How many episodes are there of Chloe?

There are six episodes of Chloe on BBC, which are all one hour long.

The first kicked off on Sunday, February 6, at 9pm and the second on Monday, February 7.

It will air weekly after that on Sunday and Monday nights, meaning the final episode will air on Monday, February 22.

The series will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Becky becomes captivated by Chloe's life. Picture: BBC

Chloe episode guide

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 6

Synopsis: “Erin Doherty stars as Becky, who wants to escape from her miserable life by following a rich and successful woman on social media. In a bid to live her dream, she then poses as her boss's wife to attend a glamorous party, where she has a one-night stand. But the next day she finds the woman she was captivated by online is dead.”

Episode 2 - Monday, February 7

Synopsis: “Becky secures herself a position as a graphic designer for Elliot’s PR campaign as plans to run for MP. A party in his honour gives her the chance to get closer to Chloe's husband.”

Episode 3 - Sunday, February 14

Synopsis: “Becky begins finding out some secrets Chloe was keeping from Elliot, Livia and the rest of her friends. Chloe later finds Richard unconscious at home. As he recovers in hospital, he reveals that he knows about her affair with Elliot.”

Episode 4 - Monday, February 15

Synopsis: “Becky’s relationship with Elliot causes tension among the group, and she is forced to face her past at Phil's art exhibition. She later bans Christine from seeing Pam to try and keep her secrets hidden.”

Episode 5 - Sunday, February 21

Episode 6 - Monday, February 22