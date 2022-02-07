Chloe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the BBC drama and when is it next on?

7 February 2022, 15:50

Chloe is airing throughout February
Chloe is airing throughout February. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of BBC drama Chloe? Here’s what we know…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe is the latest thriller to have gripped the nation and tells the story of a woman who becomes captivated by an old friend on social media.

A synopsis reads: "Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe's.

"Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky's need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a 'chance' meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe's group of close-knit friends."

Chloe is airing on BBC One
Chloe is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

But how many episodes are there of Chloe and when is it next on BBC One?

How many episodes are there of Chloe?

There are six episodes of Chloe on BBC, which are all one hour long.

The first kicked off on Sunday, February 6, at 9pm and the second on Monday, February 7.

It will air weekly after that on Sunday and Monday nights, meaning the final episode will air on Monday, February 22.

The series will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Becky becomes captivated by Chloe's life
Becky becomes captivated by Chloe's life. Picture: BBC

Chloe episode guide

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 6

Synopsis: “Erin Doherty stars as Becky, who wants to escape from her miserable life by following a rich and successful woman on social media. In a bid to live her dream, she then poses as her boss's wife to attend a glamorous party, where she has a one-night stand. But the next day she finds the woman she was captivated by online is dead.”

Episode 2 - Monday, February 7

Synopsis: “Becky secures herself a position as a graphic designer for Elliot’s PR campaign as plans to run for MP. A party in his honour gives her the chance to get closer to Chloe's husband.”

Episode 3 - Sunday, February 14

Synopsis: “Becky begins finding out some secrets Chloe was keeping from Elliot, Livia and the rest of her friends. Chloe later finds Richard unconscious at home. As he recovers in hospital, he reveals that he knows about her affair with Elliot.”

Episode 4 - Monday, February 15

Synopsis: “Becky’s relationship with Elliot causes tension among the group, and she is forced to face her past at Phil's art exhibition. She later bans Christine from seeing Pam to try and keep her secrets hidden.”

Episode 5 - Sunday, February 21

Episode 6 - Monday, February 22

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

No Return was filmed in Spain

Where was No Return filmed? Locations in Spain and Manchester revealed
Is No Return a true story? Here's what we know...

Is ITV’s No Return based on a true story?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return

No Return cast: How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis and who are his famous parents?
Aled Jones reveals secrets from the Masked Singer

Aled Jones shares secrets from the Masked Singer after Traffic Cone reveal
Here's where BBC's Chloe was filmed

Where is Chloe filmed? Locations around Bristol revealed

Trending on Heart

Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house

Kirstie Allsopp says youngsters can afford a house if they give up Netflix, coffee and the gym

Celebrities

The full cast list for Chloe revealed

Chloe cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?
All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast

Valentine's Day 2022: Boozy gifts and bottles of fizz for gifting and cocktail ideas

Lifestyle

Andrew Burt starred in Emmerdale

Why did Andrew Burt leave Emmerdale?

Does this mean Charlotte Church is The Masked Singer's Mushroom?

Masked Singer viewers convinced Charlotte Church is mushroom after unearthing old video
Jason Donovan has spoken out about Neighbours' axing

Jason Donovan makes Neighbours plea as soap is axed after 40 years
Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot green dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green polkadot dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Connor Ball hurt himself live on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice horror as Connor Ball suffers shock accident live on TV

Dancing On Ice 2022

See the full cast of No Return including Sheridan Smith

Cast of No Return: Who is in the ITV drama with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?
Emma Bunton Say You'll Be There dress

Emma Bunton finds iconic Say You'll Be There dress during clear out
Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning this week

Why isn't Philip Schofield on Dancing On Ice?

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there?

How many episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are there on Netflix?
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?