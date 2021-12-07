Christmas TV guide revealed: Festive shows to watch on ITV, Channel 4 and BBC

Here's what to watch on TV this Christmas. Picture: ITV/BBC/Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

The ultimate Christmas TV guide including Call the Midwife, The Larkins and the Great British Bake Off.

IT’S CHRISTMAS! Which means we have the ultimate excuse to get changed into some festive PJs, grab a hot chocolate and cosy up on the sofa.

But if you were wondering what to put on the telly, don’t worry because we have you covered with the ultimate TV guide.

So, from EastEnders to The Great British Bake Off, find out was ITV, Channel 4 and BBC are airing this year.

ITV Christmas schedule

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale - December 20, 9pm

The stars of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will go head to head in this year's Big Soap Quiz.

Alan Carr's Epic Game Show Christmas Special - December 23, 8pm

Alan Carr will be challenging contestants to play classic games in a bid to win the chance to spin the famous wheel and win a big prize.

The Cube Celebrity Special - December 23, 9pm

Phillip Schofield is back with that infamous transparent cube as Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie, and Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely take on the challenge.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas – December 24, 9pm

Bradley Walsh will be joined by his son Barney for another episode of their reality show.

Spitting Image Christmas Special – December 24, 10pm

Spitting Image will be back taking aim at a number of high profile figures from the world of sport, entertainment and politics.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas - December 25, 5:30pm

Paul O’Grady is back at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for a festive episode of his show.

The Masked Singalong - December 25, 6pm

Joel Dommett welcomes back former masked singers including Badger and Queen Bee to perform songs for everyone at home to sing along with.

Emmerdale – December 25, 7pm

Emmerdale fans will be treated to a very dramatic flashback storyline this Christmas.

Coronation Street – December 25, 8pm

There is set to be plenty of drama on the Cobbles this year, with the fallout from Seb’s death still taking hold.

The Larkins Christmas special – December 25, 9pm

If you want even more Bradley Walsh, the entire Larkins family will be back for a feature-length special this Christmas.

All Star Musicals at Christmas – December 26, 8pm

John Barrowman hosts the two-part special on ITV, where he will give a group of celebs the ultimate musical theatre masterclass.

The Voice Kids – December 27, 7:30pm

Another series of The Voice Kids will be launched on ITV this festive season, with former Spice Girl Melanie C joining the judging panel alongside Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott.

BBC Christmas schedule

Ghosts Christmas Special - December 23, 8.30pm

In this episode Kitty becomes convinced that Santa has arrived early when Mike and Alison discover a man living in a tent on their grounds.

Strictly Come Dancing - December 25, 7.10pm

Six new celebrities will be taking to the dance floor in a bid to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Champion and lift that glitterball trophy.

Call The Midwife Christmas Special - December 25, 8pm

In the Call The Midwife's 2021 Christmas special, Lucille and Cyril are due to tie the knot.

EastEnders – December 25, 9pm and December 26, 10pm

Will Whitney Dean finally convince the rest of the Square that Gray Atkins is a killer? Well, what we do know is there a double wedding taking place.

Around the World in 80 Days - December 26, 5.50pm

David Tennant stars as explorer Phileas Fogg in this eight-part series that kicks off on Boxing Day.

Death In Paradise Christmas Special - December 26, 7.30pm

For the first time ever, the BBC's detective drama is transformed into a Christmas special.

A Very British Scandal - December 26, 9pm

A Very British Scandal tells the story of the real-life divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll that scandalised British society in 1963.

Worzel Gummidge – December 28, 7.15pm

Mackenzie Crook’s reinvention of the Worzel Gummidge stories will be back for two more episodes.

Doctor Who - January 1, time TBC

As always, there will be a New Year's Day special of Doctor Who, which will be the first of Jodie Whittaker's final appearances. The second and third will air in the spring and autumn.

Channel 4 Christmas schedule

First Dates At Christmas - December 22, 9pm

First Dates is back on Channel 4 with a very festive twist.

Joe Lycett: Mummy's Big Christmas Do! - December 22, 10pm

Comedian Joe Lycett is live from Birmingham for a Christmas concert.

One Night In… The Natural History Museum - December 23, 9pm

Alex Brooker, Josh Widdicombe and Aisling Bea explore London's Natural History Museum for the nigh.

The Greatest Snowman - December 24, 8pm

Hosting from an Alpine mountainside, Sue Perkins sets Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, Cherry Healey and Liam Charles some ice-sculpture challenges.

Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby - December 25, 7.30pm

This animated version of Terry Pratchett's classic follows a 14-foot tall snow monster who is taken in by young Albert and his granny.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021 - December 25, 8pm

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding welcome back judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for some festive baking.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year - December 26, 9pm

Jimmy Carr is joined by comedians Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Judi Love, Jonathan Ross and Guz Khan for 2021’s Big Fat Quiz.

Taskmaster New Year Treat - January 1, time TBC

Greg Davies is fronting the New Year episode of Taskmaster, with the likes of Claudia Winkleman, Adrian Chiles and Jonnie Peacock taking part.