Who is favourite to win The Circle 2019 and what is the cash prize?

15 October 2019, 16:54

The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner?
The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner? Picture: Channel 4

The Circle 2019 comes to an end this Friday - here's who's favourite to win and bag that coveted prize money

The Circle, a show where players never actually meet, has been a standout success in the reality TV world this year.

Players are either able to be themselves or a catfish - and are voted out - or 'blocked' - from The Circle as the series progresses.

The live final of the game takes place this Friday. Here's everything you need to know.

Tim is currently second favourite to win The Circle
Tim is currently second favourite to win The Circle. Picture: Channel 4

What time is The Circle final on Channel 4?

The Circle live final will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10PM this Friday (18 October).

What contestants are left in The Circle and who is favourite to win?

The remaining players are Woody, Ella, Georgina, Tim, Josh (played by Busayo), Sammie (played by James), Jan and Paddy.

Woody Cook is favourite to win The Circle 2019
Woody Cook is favourite to win The Circle 2019. Picture: Channel 4

The favourite to win is currently Woody, at 5/4, according to William Hill. Tim is second favourite at 7/1, Ella and James (Sammie) in joint third at 5/1, and Georgina at 10/1.

How much money does the winner of The Circle win?

The cash prize of The Circle is a whopping £100,000.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4.

