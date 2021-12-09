Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline

Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Daniel Osbourne has been accused of grooming schoolgirl Summer Spellman in Coronation Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is in for a tough few weeks after he was falsely accused of grooming his student.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) has a huge crush on Daniel and he has been helping her to apply for Oxford University.

Things turned dark when Summer’s classmate Max accused Daniel of abusing his position as her tutor.

But is Daniel leaving Coronation Street? Here's what we know...

Summer has a huge crush on Daniel in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Is Daniel leaving Coronation Street?

It is not known whether Daniel will be leaving Corrie.

Max (Paddy Bever) is seemingly determined to make the teacher lose his job after he filmed some of his exchanges with Summer and outed him at the Winter Ball.

As Mrs Crawshaw was forced to interview Daniel, Summer later admitted the truth that the teacher was totally innocent.

Summer later confided in Paul about how she and Daniel had ‘connected emotionally’, with Paul convinced that Daniel was grooming her.

After he was then reported to the police for grooming, Daniel told the officer he shouldn’t have sent texts to Summer, but said he had never been inappropriate.

But will Daniel lose his job and be forced to leave Weatherfield? Some viewers have been speculating over what will happen.

One person wrote: “Max is so disgusting making these allegations up could end him in prison and losing his job.”

Daniel could be forced to leave Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

“Poor Daniel #Corrie,” said another, while a third added: “Summer is ruining the man's life over nothing."

This comes after Daisy warned Daniel that he had ‘blurred the lines’.

“I know nothing happened between you and Summer, I know you wouldn’t do anything like that from the off - I didn’t need Summer to confirm it,” she said.

“But you must have twigged that she had the mother of all crushes.

“A pretty bright young thing hanging off your every word, laughing at your jokes, or puns in your case. It wouldn’t have done your ego any harm.”

She added: “You invited her into your life, your home, letting her bond with your baby. Daniel you blurred the lines.

“Yes she’s a kid but she’s also a young woman who’s fragile.

“You want to be that teacher that young kids credit with changing their life.”