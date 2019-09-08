Gareth Gates declares 'the truth will come out' amid rumours his ex-fiancée had fling with Corrie co-star

8 September 2019, 15:55 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 17:04

Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes
Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes broke off their engagement in August. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Heartbroken Gareth Gates has penned an emotional message on Instagram following reports his ex-fiancée Faye Brookes had a fling with her Coronation Street co-star Sam Robertson.

The pair allegedly hooked up while Gareth and Faye had a two-week break from their relationship following their engagement at the start of the year.

The couple reunited with Gareth unaware of events. Faye eventually came clean but it ultimately ended their relationship for good last month.

Gareth, 35, has escaped to Ibiza with his sister Charlotte and some friends to try and re-focus and get over the split.

In a message to his followers he said he will 'stay true to himself' and knows 'eventually the truth will come out.'

He also posted a picture of his holiday clan with a gushing message reading: "Thank you to these beautiful souls for really making my smile, love you."

Gareth Gates' post on his Instagram story
Gareth Gates' post on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

A Coronation Street source told The Sun: “It was the talk of the Coronation Street set when Faye and Sam hooked up. Her castmates were under the impression the break from Gareth was simply to do with feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to make wedding plans.

“While they’d been a couple for a long time, after getting engaged Faye realised their relationship was moving to the next level — and she wasn’t 100 per cent sure that was what she wanted.

“Sam was a good friend and a shoulder to cry on. Before they realised it, one thing had led to another. But Faye was keen to make things work with Gareth and put a halt to things with Sam going any further.“

"She wanted to be honest with Gareth and confessed what had happened while they were apart. He thought he could get over it but, in the end, it was simply too much.”

Sam Robertson
Sam Robertson plays Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Faye has also been seen spending time in Ibiza alone in a bid to try and move on.

The pair had been together for seven years after meeting in a West End production of Legally Blonde in 2012.

They often rowed over Gareth's close contact with his ex wife Suzanne Mole, with whom he has a ten-year old daughter Missy.

Gareth rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002, coming second to Will Young.

Gareth Gates and his sister
Gareth Gates and his sister Charlotte spend time in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

