How does Geoff get found out in Coronation Street? And what will happen to Yasmeen?

2 June 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 2 June 2020, 11:14

Geoff will finally be found out in Coronation Street
Geoff will finally be found out in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Will Geoff go to prison in Coronation Street? And what happens to him? Here's what we know...

After months of inflicting horrific abuse on his wife Yasmeen Nazir, Geoff Metcalfe will finally be caught out on Coronation Street this week.

The harrowing storyline between Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen (Shelley King) came to a head when Yasmeen ended up stabbing him with a glass bottle in self defence.

But as Yasmeen is currently in prison after the brutal attack, what happens to Geoff? And will the coercive control storyline finally come to an end? Here’s what we know…

How does Geoff get found out in Coronation Street?

Amid Yasmeen’s prison stay, residents back on the cobbles are divided over what happened to her.

Read More: Coronation Street to resume filming next week - but no kissing or older actors allowed

While Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya tries to stop Geoff accessing Number 6, the police force her to hand over the keys.

And once he gets inside the property, Geoff tries to delete footage from his hidden camera which shows the torment he has been putting Yasmeen through, but Tim catches him in the act.

Geoff’s lies continue to unravel when Imran asks about numerous bar visits on his bank statements, and Yasmeen admits that her husband was paying for prostitutes.

Yasmeen will be faced with the truth of what happened to her
Yasmeen will be faced with the truth of what happened to her. Picture: ITV

Sally and Tim find out about the sordid secret when Alya exposes the truth, but while Sally is disgusted, Tim struggles to accept his dad is an abuser.

Yasmeen later tells Ayla that Geoff gave her an STI, and Alya tries to explain to her grandmother what has happened to her.

As Yasmeen opens up about the heartbreaking things she experienced, will she finally accept the abuse she suffered and plead not guilty in court?

Back in Weatherfield, Eileen also starts to doubt Geoff after she witnessed an angry row which saw Geoff lock Yasmeen in the house on the night of the stabbing.

While we don’t yet know exactly what happens to Geoff, writer Ian MacLeod has confirmed that it would be a disservice to the storyline to have Geoff escape justice.

So we do know that Geoff’s days on the cobbles are coming to an end.

Now Read: Who did Susie Blake play in Coronation Street? And why did her character Bev Unwin leave?

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

What is wrong with Oliver in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street spoilers: What is wrong with Ollie in tragic paternity twist?
Susie Blake played Bev Unwin on Coronation Street

Who did Susie Blake play in Coronation Street? And why did her character Bev Unwin leave?
Kaya Brady stars as Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street

Who plays Dr Shardlow in Coronation Street and what else has Kaya Brady been in?
Ryan Thomas quit Coronation Street in 2015

Why did Ryan Thomas leave Coronation Street? And what happened to his character Jason Grimshaw?
Alex Bain has hit back at cruel trolls

Coronation Street’s Alex Bain, 18, hits back after cruel trolls criticise his parenting

Trending on Heart

What are the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast?

Selling Sunset cast net worths: Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and more
Here's what to watch if you've finished Normal People

6 shows to watch after you've finished Normal People

One woman has shared a genius hack to stop your face coverings from hurting your ears

Hairdresser goes viral after sharing genius hack to stop face masks hurting ears

News

Peter Andre kids

Peter Andre reveals why he and Emily won't share pictures of their kids

Celebrities

Weddings have been put on hold for thousands across the UK

When will weddings resume in the UK, what are the Government's coronavirus rules and can I get married at home?

News

Heather is one of the Selling Sunset castmembers

Who is Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset? Age, Instagram and Boyfriend revealed

Celebrities