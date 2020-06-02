How does Geoff get found out in Coronation Street? And what will happen to Yasmeen?

Geoff will finally be found out in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Will Geoff go to prison in Coronation Street? And what happens to him? Here's what we know...

After months of inflicting horrific abuse on his wife Yasmeen Nazir, Geoff Metcalfe will finally be caught out on Coronation Street this week.

The harrowing storyline between Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen (Shelley King) came to a head when Yasmeen ended up stabbing him with a glass bottle in self defence.

But as Yasmeen is currently in prison after the brutal attack, what happens to Geoff? And will the coercive control storyline finally come to an end? Here’s what we know…

How does Geoff get found out in Coronation Street?

Amid Yasmeen’s prison stay, residents back on the cobbles are divided over what happened to her.

Read More: Coronation Street to resume filming next week - but no kissing or older actors allowed

While Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya tries to stop Geoff accessing Number 6, the police force her to hand over the keys.

And once he gets inside the property, Geoff tries to delete footage from his hidden camera which shows the torment he has been putting Yasmeen through, but Tim catches him in the act.

Geoff’s lies continue to unravel when Imran asks about numerous bar visits on his bank statements, and Yasmeen admits that her husband was paying for prostitutes.

Yasmeen will be faced with the truth of what happened to her. Picture: ITV

Sally and Tim find out about the sordid secret when Alya exposes the truth, but while Sally is disgusted, Tim struggles to accept his dad is an abuser.

Yasmeen later tells Ayla that Geoff gave her an STI, and Alya tries to explain to her grandmother what has happened to her.

As Yasmeen opens up about the heartbreaking things she experienced, will she finally accept the abuse she suffered and plead not guilty in court?

Back in Weatherfield, Eileen also starts to doubt Geoff after she witnessed an angry row which saw Geoff lock Yasmeen in the house on the night of the stabbing.

While we don’t yet know exactly what happens to Geoff, writer Ian MacLeod has confirmed that it would be a disservice to the storyline to have Geoff escape justice.

So we do know that Geoff’s days on the cobbles are coming to an end.

Now Read: Who did Susie Blake play in Coronation Street? And why did her character Bev Unwin leave?