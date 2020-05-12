How old is Gail Platt in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Helen Worth?

Coronation Street viewers are desperate to know Gail Platt's age. Picture: ITV

What is Gail Platt’s age in Coronation Street? And what is the age different between Gail and her mum Audrey? Here’s what we know…

Gail Platt has become one of the most iconic Coronation Street characters ever, with Helen Worth joining the soap over four decades ago.

But after years of drama on the Cobbles, how old is Gail and what do we know about the actress who plays her? Find out everything

How old is Gail Platt in Coronation Street?

Gail Platt is thought to be around 61-years-old, while actress Helen Worth is 69-years-old.

The legendary Corrie character first appeared on-screen on 29 July 1974 which means she’s been on the show for 46 years.

This makes her the fourth longest-running character after Ken Barlow (William Roache), Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire), and Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox).

Helen took a break from the ITV soap in 2019 as Gail departed on a one-way ticket on a flight to Thailand, but she returned on 25 October 2019.

Gail has featured in some of the most controversial storylines in the soaps history, having been married a whopping six times.

Gail Platt has been part of some huge Coronation Street storylines. Picture: ITV

What is the age different between Gail and mum Audrey in Corrie?

Gail's mum Audrey Roberts is thought to be 79, but the actress who plays her - Sue Nicholls - is 76.

This means their age different in the soap is 18 years - while the actresses age difference in real life is just seven years.

Who is actress Helen Worth?

Helen - who’s real name is Cathryn Wigglesworth - was born in Ossett and grew up in Morecambe, Lancashire.

After graduating from drama school, Helen started her career in theatre and also had roles in films such as Oliver! (1968) and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969).

Before joining Coronation Street in 1974, she also made appearances in Doctor Who story Colony in Space (1971), The Doctors, Helen: A Woman of Today (1973), Within These Walls (1974) and The Carnforth Practice (1974).

Helen Worth and her husband Trevor Dawson. Picture: PA Images

Helen married deputy headmaster Trevor Dawson in 2013 after a whirlwind romance.

He got down on one knee after keeping their romance secret for more than a year.

Helen was previously married to actor Michael Angelis, but they split in 2001 after 21 years together.

