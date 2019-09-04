Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn shares heartfelt message to fans ahead of tragic cancer storyline

Katie McGlynn has penned an emotional message to her fans. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn has revealed her sadness to leave the soap after seven years playing Sinead Tinker.

Coronation Street recently revealed the tragic news that fan favourite Sinead Tinker would soon be leaving the show after her losing her battle with cervical cancer.

She thought she had previously beaten the disease, but will be left devastated when she finds a lump in her neck on her wedding day to Daniel Osbourne.

And following the heartbreaking storyline, now actress Katie McGlynn has penned an emotional message ahead of her Corrie exit.

Alongside a photo of herself and onscreen partner Rob Mallard, she wrote: “After nearly 7 wonderful years playing Sinead Tinker, my time on the cobbles is coming to an end.

“I feel so privileged & honoured to have been a part of @coronationstreet ❤️ I’ve honestly enjoyed every single second working alongside a BRILLIANT cast and crew who go above and beyond to make Corrie the amazing show that it is. I’m going to miss everyone so much 💗”

Revealing the reason behind her decision to leave after such a long time, Sinead explained she is ready to “spread her wings”.

“I’m sad to be leaving Sinead behind, but I felt the time was right for me to spread my wings & pursue other opportunities,” she said.

“As a team we felt Sinead’s ending on the show should highlight the importance of cervical cancer screenings - and that women NEED to go for their smear tests.

“Also, to highlight the issues women face when affected by cancer in or around pregnancy @mummys.star🌟💙 Everyone has been working so hard on this storyline and I just hope I do Sinead, the show and the thousands of women out their who have been in Sinead’s position, justice.”

She finally added: “Sinead Tinker might be leaving Coronation Street, but I’ll carry a piece of her quirkinesses with me forever ❤ #Corrie #SineadTinker#CancerandPregnancy#CervicalCancer”

Fans were quick to comment on the emotional message, as one wrote: “Such a stunning actress! Can’t wait to see what adventure is next for ya 😘”

“All the best for the future Katie ❤️,” another said, while a third added: “You’ve been amazing. Beyond proud of you little one ❤️”

Coronation Street have been working with charity ‘Mummy’s Star’ on the storyline who specialise in helping families and women suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy.

Sinead will be told the devastating news her cancer is terminal. Picture: ITV

“It’s been really helpful chatting to them, some of the families,” Katie previously said.

“Every story is different, and it’s quite a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy, Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been very gratefully received.”

Peter Wallroth CEO of Mummy’s Star added: “To have been asked by the Coronation Street team to work with them in advising on the storyline over the last 12 months with Rob and Katie has been both a pleasure and a wonderful opportunity.

“They have listened to first hand accounts from women, asked for so much advice and this has been reflected so professionally and realistically on screen through their portrayal of Sinead and Daniel’s harrowing experiences.”