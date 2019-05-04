Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time

4 May 2019, 19:48 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 20:07

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother at the age of 42
Kym Marsh has become a grandmother at the age of 42. Picture: ITV

The Coronation Street star was in the delivery room, with her daughter Emilie's boyfriend, Mike Hoszowskyj

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother after her daughter welcomed her first child.

The Coronation Street star was at her daughter's – Emilie Cunliffe, 22 – side as she gave birth to her son on yesterday. Sharing the happy news on her social media accounts, Kym wrote: "Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a “Loli” for the first time!!!

"My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!! I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world.

"My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can. Welcome to the world “Baby Hoz” #name to follow"

Emilie also shared the happy news on her own Instagram account, where she spoke of how the little one had "filled a space in her heart that she never even knew was there".

She wrote: "Welcome to the world my precious baby boy...

"You have filled a space in my heart that I never even knew was there, and you’ve managed to take over the whole of it. I’ve never felt a love like it. My life is complete, thanks to you."

Emilie's partner Mikey revealed the baby was born at 10:20pm on Friday and he weighed 7lb and 2oz.

