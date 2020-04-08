Coronation Street recasts the role of Aadi Alahan after Zennon Ditchet left the soap

Aadi Alahan has been recast on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Coronation Street has recast the character of Aadi Alahan after Zennon Ditchett left the role in 2019 to focus on his schoolwork.

Zennon played corner shop owner Dev Alahan's son for ten years, but the soap recently announced that Adam Hussain will step into the role.

Adam makes his first appearance on the street on April 15 alongside Tanisha Gorey, who plays his twin Asha.

The actor was already good friends with Tanisha before joining the street, which he said “helps hugely with portraying the bond of brother and sister.”

Speaking about his new role, Adam said: "I am excited to play the role of Aadi, putting my own twist on him as the character becomes involved in an important new storyline.

"Everyone at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me in to their family and treating me as one of their own.

"I have always associated Coronation Street with family and togetherness which is so important at this time.”

Adam’s first scenes have already been filmed, but production has now been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, as he added: "Having already filmed the start of this story before we had to stop production I look forward to returning as part of the amazing team who bring entertainment and joy to the screens of viewers across the nation."

Coronation Street has recast the role of Aadi Alahan. Picture: ITV

The recasting comes as Aadi’s twin sister Asha faces a troubling storyline starting later this month.

16-year-old Asha will be mortified when sexual images are leaked online by her boyfriend Corey Brent.

Speaking to the Mirror, actress Tanisha Gorey said: "It completely crumbles her, destroys her ­reputation, everything, people in the Street have seen her strip. Everyone has seen it and is talking about it.

"She is bullied at school, ends up moving school. Walking down to Roy’s Rolls, everyone is talking about Asha. At a school litter pick they are watching the video and they see me with my clothes off. So it is very personal. It is a bit like trolling they are ­participating in this act."

