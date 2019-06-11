Coronation Street spoilers: Rick Neelan plots Gary Windass' murder after factory roof revelation

11 June 2019, 12:03

Will this be the end for Gary Windass?
Will this be the end for Gary Windass? Picture: ITV

ITV's Corrie has confirmed another deadly situation for Gary Windass ahead of a murder plot next week.

Coronation Street bosses have revealed Gary Windass will be left fighting for his life next week after villain Rick Neelan makes an evil plan.

During Corrie’s 9pm week last month, viewers watched Rick (Greg Wood) hold Gary (Mikey North) hostage in his office.

But after Gary managed to narrowly escape death when the police turned up, now Rick is back on the cobbles ready for revenge.

And during next week's episodes, things will take a dramatic turn when Rick manages to lure Gary into the woods by pretending to abduct his ex-girlfriend Sarah Platt.

In new pictures released by ITV, Gary can be seen in a woodland looking at a shallow grave. The two men then get into a violent struggle, with Rick seemingly coming out on top.

Straddling him, Rick can be seen on top of Gary and pushing the handle of a space across Gary’s chest. Will he be able to escape his clutches for a second time?

Read More: The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

Well, Corrie’s website reveals: “Rick lures Gary into the woods, but it’s a trap. Gary fights for his life against a much stronger, more prepared Rick… will this be the end for him?”

Will Rick kill Gary on Corrie?
Will Rick kill Gary on Corrie? Picture: ITV

Gary first came face to face with Rick when was forced take out an £11k loan to pay the workers at Jason Grimshaw’s builder’s yard.

However, when Gary couldn’t pay back the money, Rick got him doing dodgy collections for him instead.

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: EIGHT characters set to leave the soap next week

Gary’s ex Sarah Platt - played by Tina O'Brien - didn’t make matters any better when she later stole ex his passport back from Rick's office along with a bunch of passports belonging to his other victims.

This comes after Corrie fans were left shocked last month when Gary was revealed as the soap's new "super villain" responsible for causing the Underworld factory roof collapse which killed Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia).

However, Mikey North - who plays Gary - has since hinted his character may live to fight another day, as he recently revealed: "I don’t think Gary has any intention of being caught for a long time yet and he won’t go down without a fight that’s for sure.

Before adding: “The stakes are high now for Gary and he’s got nothing to lose."

Soap insiders have also claimed the murderer could even become a notorious Corrie villain himself, as they told The Sun: “Gary’s involvement in the Underworld roof collapse was only just the start of his demise.

“He becomes an all-out bad boy after the breakdown of his relationship with Sarah Platt.

“It’s going to cause shockwaves in Weatherfield and have huge implications for Gary.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Eight stars are set to leave the show

Coronation Street spoilers: EIGHT characters set to leave the soap next week
Sally made an x-rated comment on Corrie

Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word
Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week...

Coronation Street killer REVEALED next week - and the suspects might shock you
There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED
Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers

Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’

Trending on Heart

Sherif has been booted off Love Island

Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?
Sherif is a cheeky chap

Who is Love Island's Sherif Lanre and why was he AXED? Chef and semi-pro rugby player from London
Love Island's Sherif has left the villa

Love Island Sherif Lanre KICKED OFF ITV2 show after breaking rules
Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island

Who is Love Island star Curtis Pritchard's famous ex-girlfriend Emily Barker?

Celebrities

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

What does 'Bev' mean? Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's catchphrase