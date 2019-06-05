Coronation Street spoilers: EIGHT characters set to leave the soap next week

Eight stars are set to leave the show. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie fans will see a handful of their favourite stars leave the Cobbles.

Coronation Street was thrown into chaos earlier this year when it was revealed a whole host of stars were quitting the show.

And it looks like the Cobbles are about to get a little thin on the ground as EIGHT departures will air in the next week.

But while fan favourites such as Bethany Platt, Michelle Connor, Kate Connor and Sinead Tinker are currently in the midst of their exit storylines, luckily a few of the imminent departures will only be temporary.

So, this is who will be taking a break from the show…

Actor Jimmi Harkishin recently revealed he’s taking a few months off for a well-earned break, so this week will see his character Dev head to India to be with a dying relative Uncle Ravi.

Dev is set to head to India for a few months. Picture: ITV

While Mary Taylor originally offered to look after twins Asha and Aadi, she then recommends Dev should take the children with him, especially after Asha’s recent behaviour.

Read More: Coronation Street fans shocked as Sally Metcalfe accidentally lets slip very rude word

Leaving Evelyn in charge of the shop, Dev says his emotional goodbyes and heads off.

Carla Connor, Peter Barlow and his son Simon are also making their departure following Carla’s recent emotional breakdown in hospital.

As her psychosis continues to get worse, her family find a place in Carlisle where she will be able to get the help she needs - but this means moving away for a while. Not wanting to leave his wife, Peter reveals he'll be going with her.

Peter will be joining Carla in Carlisle. Picture: ITV

With the duo about to leave the cobbles, Peter’s son Simon then announces he wants to join the pair and they all head off together.

Meanwhile, Norris Cole and Freda Burgess recently melted hearts when they announced they would be heading to Edinburgh to get married, much to the disappointment of Mary who doesn’t want her friend to leave.

Read More: The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

After reminiscing over his time on the cobbles at his goodbye party, Norris realises that he might not want to say goodbye forever.

And it's good news, because the show’s bosses have insisted they're leaving Norris’ role open, with a view to actor Malcolm Hebden returning again in future.

This string of exits come after it was revealed a grand total of seven people will be leaving Coronation Street in 2019.

Actors Faye Brookes, Katie McGlynn, Lucy Fallon, Kym Marsh, Tristan Gemmill, Bhavna Limbachia, Connie Hyde and Brooke Vincent - who all play central characters in the soap - will all be saying goodbye in the coming months.