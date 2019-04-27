Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill QUITS Robert Preston role

27 April 2019, 13:35

British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The 51-year-old soap star announces the news on Twitter but says there’s “a lot of drama” still to come

Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill has quit his role as Robert Preston, the actor revealed yesterday afternoon.

The soap star, 51, who plays Tracy Barlow’s ex-husband, took to social media to share the news that he was leaving the Cobbles after four years.

But he promised fans they wouldn’t be disappointed with the lead up to his exit as there was plenty of “drama” still to come for his character.

Explaining his decision on Twitter, Tristan wrote: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef's gear and head for pastures new.

“There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving Corrie later in the year.”

Fans were quick to respond to his post, sharing well wishes and messages of luck, but some were saddened to hear of his latest move.

"I will miss you but I hope you'll do some good drama like another few of the Corrie regulars have done successfully. Good luck!" said one follower.

Another wrote: "That's very sad news you've been a great addition to corrie over the years a very talented actor you will be sorely missed. Good Luck for your new ventures."

"Noooooooooo I love you in it 😢 but all the best in the future," said a third.

While another wrote: “Oh no you are a great actor and brillant as chef 👨‍🍳 hope u do return and all the best for the future living your storyline!!”

Reports suggest Tristan could time his departure with on-screen ex Kym Marsh, who announced she was taking a break from her role as Michelle Connor in February this year.

