Coronation Street fans recognise newcomer Ted as famous comedian

Duggie Brown has joined the cast of Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Who plays Ted in Coronation Street and what else has Duggie Brown been in?

Coronation Street fans were introduced to a brand new character this week in the form of Ted.

The drama started when Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) decided to take Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) for another driving lesson, despite still recovering from a drunken night out.

And it didn’t exactly go as planned when the pair ran over an elderly man as he was crossing the road.

Emma and Faye knocked over an old man on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

But as they helped him up, Corrie fans couldn’t help but notice Ted is being played by a very familiar face.

So, who is new character Ted in Corrie and what do we know about Duggie Brown?

Who plays Ted in Coronation Street?

Ted is played by former stand up comedian Duggie Brown, 81.

Fans were quick to recognise him as the famous comic, who is best known for appearing on The Comedians.

One Corrie viewer wrote on Twitter: "That was nothing, I’ve seen Duggie Brown die a hundred times on The Comedians back in the day!"

Another added: "Bye Duggie Brown, we barely knew ya."

Ted is played by Duggie Brown in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: “I’ve been wracking my brains all night, trying to identify the “old man” knocked down in last night’s Corrie #DuggieBrown anyone else recognise him!?”

While a fourth joked: "They've killed Duggie Brown! And he didn't get one last chance to tell the parrot joke!"

Who is Duggie Brown?

As well as starring on The Comedians, Duggie performed his comedy on various other entertainment shows, including The Good Old Days.

He has also acted on stage in several productions, as well as starring on The Glamour Girls and House of Cards.

Duggie Brown is a former stand up comedian. Picture: Getty Images

Duggie is also the brother of Lynne Perrie, who played Ivy Tilsley on Coronation Street for 23 years from 1971 to 1994.

Lynne sadly died in 2006 at the age of 74 after suffering from a stroke.

Noticing Duggie’s Cobbles connection, someone said on Twitter: "Is that Duggie Brown, comedian from back in the day. Real life brother of Ivy Tilsley (Gail’s ex mother in law)"

"Maybe I’m showing my age (especially if I’m completely wrong), but I think that Ted, the pensioner who Faye and Emma knocked over, is played by Duggie Brown, the brother of Lynne Perrie, who played “Poison” Ivy Tilsley,” another fan said.

While a third added: "Duggie Brown’s re-appearance in Corrie. Real life brother of Lynne Perrie who played the iconic Ivy Tilsley....."