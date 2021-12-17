How old is Coronation Street’s Audrey Roberts?

17 December 2021

Audrey Roberts has been on Coronation Street for over 40 years
Audrey Roberts has been on Coronation Street for over 40 years. Picture: ITV/Alamy
What is Audrey Roberts age and what else has Sue Nicholls been in?

Coronation Street fans were left heartbroken when much loved character Audrey Roberts started talking about fear of dying.

Played by Sue Nicholls, the Corrie favourite opened up to her daughter Gail Platt about how she doesn't want to be a burden to her family.

This led some viewers to panic the soap were going to kill her off soon, with one writing on Twitter: "It's looking like they're killing Audrey, off, in the not too distant future..."

Audrey Roberts opened up about ageing on Coronation Street
Audrey Roberts opened up about ageing on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"Now Audrey’s breaking my heart,” said another, while a third added: "Wonder if they will find something out with Audrey with the eye test. Seem to be going on about it a bit too much to be nothing at all.”

But how old is Audrey in Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

How old is ​​Audrey Roberts?

Audrey Roberts was born on 23rd July ‎1940, making her 81-years-old.

Audrey is the mother of Gail Rodwell, who she had when she was 17-years-old, and Stephen Reid, who she had when she was 15.

She is also the grandmother of Nick Tilsley, Sarah Platt and David Platt, and the owner of Trim Up North on Victoria Street.

Sue Nicholls joined Corrie in 1979
Sue Nicholls joined Corrie in 1979. Picture: Alamy

Her former surname was Potter, but she changed it to Roberts when she married ex councillor and shopkeeper Alf Roberts.

How old is Sue Nicholls?

Sue Nicholls was born on 23rd November 1943, making her 78-years-old.

Before joining Corrie, Sue starred in Crossroads from 1964–1968, The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin from 1976–1979 and Rentaghost from 1981–1984.

She joined the cobbles all the way back in 1979 and played Audrey on a recurring basis for six years, before she joined the cast permanently in 1985.

In 2000, Sue won a British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance and in 2019 she received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

