What will happen to Gemma Winter's babies? Coronation Street fans fear baby death story line

Gemma Winter is set for a terrifying labour. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie's Gemma Winter is expecting four children with boyfriend Chesney Brown, but will they all be delivered safely later this year?

Coronation Street viewers recently found out that Gemma Winter is set to give birth to quadruplets after getting pregnant by Chesney Brown.

But when going for their 12 week scan, the pair heard the devastating news they were likely to be born prematurely, meaning their lives could be in danger.

She was told that the best chance to save them would be to terminate one.

The young couple ignored the warnings and decided to keep all four of their unborn children to give them an equal chance at survival.

In another twist, now TV insiders have revealed Gemma is set to face a terrifying labour as she gets stuck on a cable car in North Wales - leaving fans of the show fearing for the worst.

Gemma and Chesney found out they are having quadruplets. Picture: ITV

What will happen to Gemma’s babies?

According to The Sun, Gemma - played by Dolly-Rose Campbell - will go into labour while 80ft in the air in nail-biting scenes set to air this December.

Luckily, she gets rescued just from the ride just in time and will give birth to one baby in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The other three will also reportedly arrive safely in hospital as a source told the publication: “It’s been a storyline full of ups and downs.

“For Gemma to go into labour while riding a cable car sums up that they haven’t had things easy.

“But fans will be delighted that it will be a happy ending.”

What else do we know about the storyline?

Actor Sam Aston - who plays Chesney - recently appeared on This Morning and was quizzed on his impending fatherhood by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“How are you going to cope with it because I imagine the logistics of filming that is tricky?” Holly questioned.

“Definitely,” Sam explained. “Normally when you have a baby, just one, I remember when I had Joseph we had twins so I imagine it will have to be double.

“They can only be on set for so long.”

“Eight babies?” a shocked Holly asked, as Sam replied: “I reckon eight babies, maybe.”

He then added: “I’m an uncle to 15 so I am used to chaos.”