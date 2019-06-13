Coronation Street's David Platt may go to prison while actor Jack P Shepherd takes break from the soap

By Naomi Bartram

The actor is seemingly enjoying an extended break from Corrie.

Coronation Street fans are fearing the worst for David Platt as both he and older brother Nick have been caught up in theft charge.

The pair are currently facing prison after being dragged down by Nick Tilsley’s scheming against their grandmother Audrey Roberts.

And things don’t look good for David, especially considering he’s currently enjoying an extended break from the show to travel.

Posting videos in the Caribbean while holidaying with girlfriend Hanni Treweek, the actor revealed they’re also off to New York.

The video shows Hanni burst into tears as she realises Jack has gifted her with a ticket across the pond.

"We're going to New York next week! Happy birthday darling ! @ladyhanni89," he wrote, suggesting he’s taking some even more time out from film.

Obviously actors are allowed to go on holiday, and it’s since been confirmed Jack won’t be leaving the soap for good but it just enjoying some much-needed down time.

But that doesn’t mean David won’t face jail time as he currently needs the help of Nick’s accomplice Natalie Watkins (Cassie Bradley) to prove his innocence.

She went on the run when the police arrived, but after Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) managed to track her down and bribe her to leave the country, she could have ruined David’s only chance of proving his innocence.

Elsewhere in the ITV soap, a string of exit scenes are set to air in the coming months after eight stars announced they were quitting.

Fan favourite Kym Marsh announced she was leaving Weatherfield earlier this year after a decade playing Michelle Connor.

Faye Brookes also recently revealed her last episode will be aired in September after announcing her departure earlier this year.

"Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities,” she wrote on Twitter.

"I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

Lucy Fallon (aka Bethany Platt) also released a statement in May saying she wasn’t renewing her contract with the soap.

"After the most incredible four years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020,” she told fans.

"It's hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I've made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I've had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I've laughed with the best people every day."

Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) and Tristan Gemmill (Robert Preston) will also be leaving, while Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster) is taking some time off for maternity leave.