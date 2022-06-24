Corrie fans shocked after discovering age gap between Audrey and Gail actors

24 June 2022, 12:25

Fans of the ITV show have been left stunned by the age difference between the on-screen mother and daughter.

Corrie fans are just discovering the real-life age gap between actresses Sue Nichols and Helen Worth, who play Audrey and Gail in the show.

The pair - who are mother and daughter in the ITV show - actually only have seven years between them in real life.

Sue is 78 and Helen 71, and viewers have been taken to Twitter to share their shock at the news.

One person wrote: "Just checked, in real life Audrey is 78 and Gail is 71!"

Another commented: "They both look amazing!", while a third wrote: "They both look great for their age!"

Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair
Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair. Picture: ITV

The actresses joined Corrie in the 1970s, and have proved hugely popular characters ever since.

Audrey's drinking has become a key storyline in the soap, with recent episodes seeing her hospitalised after a nasty fall while drunk.

Audrey's drinking has become a concern in recent episodes
Audrey's drinking has become a concern in recent episodes. Picture: ITV

Gail was left concerned about Audrey suggested she celebrate her recovery in the Rovers pub.

Later that week, Audrey called a family meeting to tell her children that she was planning to update her will to leave all her money to WARTS, the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders, in memory of Alfie.

